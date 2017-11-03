Caravan Health Reveals Secrets for ACO Success

Breaking News
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caravan Health, the nation’s leader in Accountable Care Organizations, will host a webinar “New Hampshire Rural ACO: Change is Hard, But Required” on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. Attendees may register here. 

Following Caravan Health’s outstanding achievements in clinical and financial ACO performance, Greg Paris, Caravan Health vice president and general manager of ACO programs, will present a case study showing how one of Caravan’s leading ACO partners more than quadrupled its per patient savings and attained a near-perfect quality score. The webinar will feature several of New Hampshire Rural ACO’s leaders where they will discuss the strategies they implemented to achieve physician buy-in, equip and motivate staff to change behavior, increase savings, and attain excellence in quality reporting. 

“The participants of New Hampshire Rural ACO completely altered the trajectory of their health system,” said Greg Paris. “By following our playbook, the group increased physician engagement, attained $150 in savings per patient in 2016 and are on track to achieve $667 in savings per patient in 2017.” 

New Hampshire Rural ACO is part of Caravan Health’s 2016 first year ACO partners that together, accounted for 37 percent of shared savings among new ACOs in 2016, and are included in the 90 percent that are on track to reduce spending in 2017.

Panelists include:

  • Dr. David Amin, Chief Medical Officer, Palmetto Health Solutions
  • Rona Glines, Director of Physician Services, Weeks Medical Center
  • Rich Scheinblum, Chief Financial Officer, Monadnock Community Hospital

For more information about the webinar and Caravan Health, visit caravanhealth.com/upcoming-events/. 

About Caravan Health

Caravan Health helps providers implement population health programs with affordable, end-to-end solutions that achieve outstanding results. For more information about Caravan Health and its services, visit caravanhealth.com.

