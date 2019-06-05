Carbon Black Threat Report Details Cyberattacks Targeting the Healthcare Industry

Breaking News
Report highlights input from 20 leading healthcare CISOs who offer their perspective on evolving cyberattacks, ransomware and the biggest concerns to their organizations

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CB CONNECT CONFERENCE – Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in cloud endpoint protection, today released a seminal report on the state of cybersecurity in the healthcare industry. The report, Healthcare Cyber Heists in 2019, features direct input from 20 industry-leading CISOs to determine how attackers have evolved over the past year.

“The potential, real-world effect cyberattacks can have on healthcare organizations and patients is substantial,” said Rick McElroy, Carbon Black’s Head of Security Strategy and one of the report’s authors. “Cyber attackers have the ability to access, steal and sell patient information on the dark web. Beyond that, they have the ability to shut down a hospital’s access to critical systems and patient records, making effective patient care virtually impossible.”

Among the key findings from the report:

  • 83% of surveyed healthcare organizations said they’ve seen an increase in cyberattacks over the past year
  • Two thirds (66%) of surveyed healthcare organizations said their organization was targeted by a ransomware attack during the past year
  • Two thirds (66%) of surveyed healthcare organizations said cyberattacks have become more sophisticated over the past year
  • Nearly half (45%) of surveyed healthcare organizations said they’ve encountered attacks where the primary motivation was destruction of data over the past year
  • One-third (33%) of surveyed healthcare organizations said they’ve encountered instances of island hopping on their enterprises over the past year
  • One-third (33%) of surveyed healthcare organizations said they’ve encountered counter incident response over the past year

The report also includes research detailing healthcare-related offerings on the dark web (including hacked provider data) as well as specific security recommendations for healthcare CISOs.

About Carbon Black
Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is a leader in cloud endpoint protection dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The CB Predictive Security Cloud® (PSC) consolidates endpoint protection and IT operations into an extensible cloud platform that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers’ behaviors, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,300 global customers, including 35 of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company’s partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world’s leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black’s technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

Carbon Black and CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

Contact
Ryan Murphy, Carbon Black
Director of Global Communications
917-693-2788
[email protected]

