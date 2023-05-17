Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market Analysis By Type (Direct Air, Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage), By Technology (Pre-combustion, Oxy-fuel Combustion, Post-combustion Capture), By Service Type, By End-use, By Region

Rockville, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a competitive intelligence and market research, the global carbon capture and storage (CCS) market to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2023 and 2033, to reach a valuation of US$ 10.2 billion in 2033.

The process of capturing carbon dioxide from fuel combustion or industrial processes, transporting it by ship or pipeline, and either using it as a resource to produce useful goods or services or permanently storing it underground in geological formations is known as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). The demand for carbon capture, utilization, and storage is also increasing as a result of strict environmental standards and regulations.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6943

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.4% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 10.2 Billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aker Solutions, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hitachi, Honeywell International, JGC Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The current infrastructure of carbon capture and storage supports 44 MtCO 2 /year capturing globally. However, efforts are being made to upgrade the existing infrastructure to achieve net zero carbon goals by 2050. There are about 35 commercial facilities using CCUS for electricity generation, fuel transformation, and industrial operations and the number is expected to increase to the carbon-capturing goal of 1286 MtCO 2 /year by 2030.

U.S. and China are among prominent investment hubs due to the growing government investment and rising awareness regarding environmental health.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By 2033, the global market for carbon capture and storage (CCS) is expected to exceed US$ 10.2 billion

Pre-combustion has emerged as the most innovative technology in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) market, growing at 15.1 % CAGR during the forecast period

CAGR during the forecast period Significant increase in China’s Industrial sector expansion is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for market players

In 2023, North America is anticipated to account for 38.2% of the global demand for carbon capture and storage (CCS).

of the global demand for carbon capture and storage (CCS). The oil and gas industry uses carbon capture and storage services more than any other end-use industry, accounting for approximately 35.3% of the market

Growing Demand for Decarbonisation Solutions Gear-up and Holds Potential to Spur Billions in Economic Development in the Future, thus Creating Immense Growth Opportunities for the CCS Market Players, Says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6943

Market Development

Owing to the slight fragmentation of the global market for carbon capture and storage (CCS), manufacturers only have a limited amount of room for growth. Since project costs continue to be high, service providers of carbon capture and storage (CCS) aim to establish contracts with end-use industries to channel the captured carbon and generate revenue. CCS service provides prioritized strategic collaborations to accelerate decarbonisation solutions across various industries.

Companies like Calpine, Chevron, Dow, and 8 others, for instance, have pledged to start searching options that could result in the capture and safe storage of up to 50 million TPY of CO2 by 2030 and approximately 100 million TPY by 2040 in Houston’s Industrial sector. Hence, the market is highly lucrative and long-term trade relations with potential industry operators are likely to offer immense growth opportunities to the market players.

Segmentation of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market

By Type: Direct Air Bioenergy

By Technology: Pre-combustion Capture Oxy-Fuel Combustion Capture Post Combustion Capture

By Service Type: Capture Transportation Utilization Storage

By Application: Agriculture Oil & Gas Iron & Steel Building & Construction Chemical & Petrochemical



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6943

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global carbon capture and storage (CCS) market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the carbon capture and storage (CCS) on the basis type (direct air, bioenergy), technology (pre-combustion capture, oxy-fuel capture, post-combustion), service type (capture, transportation, utilization, and storage) and end-use industry (agriculture, oil & gas, iron & steel, building & construction, chemical & petrochemical, power generation, and others).

Key Questions Covered in the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Carbon Black Market Size: Carbon black market size is projected to grow substantially at a CAGR of around 6% over the decade, and top a valuation of US$ 30 Billion Owing to rapid growth as a useful chemical.

Low Carbon Cement Market Share: A newly-published industry analysis on the low carbon cement market shows that the global market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.2% in 2021 to reach US$ 1.5 billion. The market is expected to touch US$ 5 billion by 2032 with worldwide demand for low carbon cement set to increase at 11.2% CAGR over the decade.

Carbon and Graphite Market Revenue: The global carbon and graphite market revenue is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9%, rising from its current value of US$ 18 billion to US$ 32 billion by the end of 2033.

Activated Carbon Market Growth: The global activated carbon market growth is set to estimate a valuation of US$ 3.3 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 5.4 billion by the end of 2033.

Recovered Carbon Black Market Analysis: The global recovered carbon black market analysis accounted for a valuation of US$ 1.88 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 11.1% to end up at US$ 5.42 billion by 2033

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube