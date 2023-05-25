Fact. MR’s latest report on Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights into various strategies employed by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market.

Rockville , May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, Global demand for carbon dioxide incubators is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027.

An incubator is a piece of equipment used to keep biological samples such as cell cultures or microbial cultures in the best conditions and temperatures. They are utilized the most in cell-culturing lab settings. Carbon dioxide incubators are one of the main categories of incubators and are used to provide a stable environment for the development of cell cultures by maintaining appropriate levels of humidity, temperature, oxygen, and carbon dioxide inside the chamber. Laboratory research, medical uses, and in vitro fertilization are some of the main application fields of carbon dioxide incubators.

In vitro fertilization is a form of assisted reproduction that includes fertilizing eggs with sperm outside of the human body, in a laboratory setting. In a controlled environment, fertilization takes place outside the body in an incubator. Demand for carbon dioxide incubators has increased globally due to the rise in IVF procedures, the efficiency scores of IVFs, and problems brought on by the delayed commencement of pregnancy.

The market is also anticipated to rise as a result of rapid robotic innovation, rising government & private sector investments in biotechnology and life science research & development, and increasing researchers’ understanding of the advantages of carbon dioxide incubators.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for carbon dioxide incubators is currently valued at US$ 323 million.

The market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 483.5 million by 2027.

China’s carbon dioxide incubators market is expected to reach US$ 104 million by 2027.

Global sales of air jacketed carbon dioxide incubators are predicted to rise rapidly at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2027.

“The carbon dioxide incubators industry is anticipated to develop as the use of incubators in crop and agriculture research becomes more prominent across regions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled This Report

PHC Holdings Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eppendorf AG

Sheldon Manufacturing Inc.

BINDER GmbH

Memmert GmbH Co.KG

Bellco Glass Inc.

LEEC Ltd

Shanghai Boxun Medical Biological Instrument Corp.

NuAire

Winning Strategy

Panasonic Healthcare Co Ltd, Bellco Glass Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Sheldon Manufacturing Inc., and Binder GmbH are some of the prominent players in the worldwide carbon dioxide incubators market.

Through mergers and acquisitions, Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific are expanding their market share in carbon dioxide incubators and are also seen making investments in cutting-edge technology.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stated in June 2021 that the company’s automated incubators and storage systems, Thermo Scientific Cytomat 24, are equipped with the most recent technologies to help with greater throughput and sample protection.

Key Segments in Carbon Dioxide Incubators Industry Research Report

By Product : Water Jacketed CO2 Incubators Air Jacketed CO2 Incubators Direct Heat CO2 Incubators

By Capacity : Below 100 Litres 100-200 Litres Above 200 Litres

By Application : Laboratory Research & Clinical Applications In Vitro Fertilization Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global carbon dioxide incubators market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (water jacketed CO2 incubators, air jacketed CO2 incubators, direct heat CO2 incubators), capacity (below 100 litres, 100-200 litres, above 200 litres), and application (laboratory research & clinical applications, in vitro fertilization, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

