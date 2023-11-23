The growing consumer emphasis on safety within the automotive sector is expected to drive a significant surge in the demand for carbon steel in the years to come Europe is poised to bring about a significant transformation in the carbon steel industry.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global carbon steel market value is forecast to increase from US$ 1,050.8 billion in 2023 to US$ 1,560.4 billion by 2033. Over the assessment period, global demand for carbon steel is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Low carbon steel segment is expected to dominate the global carbon steel industry during the assessment period. It will likely hold a volume share of 60.3% by 2023. On the other hand, the high carbon steel segment is set to thrive at a higher CAGR of 3.4% through 2033.

Growing infrastructure development is the primary factor driving the growth of the carbon steel industry. This is because infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, railways, and buildings, require substantial amounts of carbon steel due to its strength, durability, and versatility.

Carbon steel is used in diverse applications within the construction industry. For instance, it is used for making structural beams, reinforcing bars, and steel plates. Growing demand for these products will likely bolster sales of carbon steel through 2033.

Carbon steel is also witnessing a high demand for automotive, shipbuilding, aerospace, oil & gas, and other industries. This is due to its excellent strength, ductility, weldability properties, and affordability.

The global carbon steel market will also benefit from increasing environmental concerns and the need for sustainable materials. Low carbon steel offers improved strength and durability while reducing carbon emissions.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for carbon steel is projected to thrive at 4.0% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By carbon content, low carbon steel segment is expected to total US$ 886.6 billion by 2033.

by 2033. By end use, building & construction segment is set to hold a market share of 19.0% in 2023.

in 2023. East Asia is expected to account for a significant share of about 56.4% in 2033.

in 2033. The United States industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 91.5 billion by 2033.

by 2033. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 721.8 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 3.8% CAGR through 2033.

“The carbon steel industry is set to grow steadily amid heightened environmental regulations and burgeoning industrial sectors. With industries worldwide increasingly looking for innovative solutions to minimize their impact on the environment, the carbon steel market is well positioned to take advantage of new growth opportunities”, says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Top manufacturers of carbon steel listed in the report include

ArcelorMittal

Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

Nippon Steel Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Nucor Corporation

JFE Steel Corporation

Tata Steel Limited

Posco International

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

EVRAZ Plc

Gerdau S.A.

Hyundai Steel Co

Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd.

United States Steel Corp.

Novolipetsk Steel

Severstal

Steel Authority of India Limited

JSW Steel Ltd.

Key players are focusing on expanding their domestic production of carbon steel. They are also investing in developing high-quality materials and adopting strategies like acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to solidify their market positions.

Recent Developments:

In October 2023, the ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted for the opening of a new NGO electrical steel line by the United States Steel Corporation at its Big River Steel facility in Arkansas.

Global Carbon Steel Market Segmentation

By Carbon Content:

Low Carbon Steel/Mild Steel (up to 0.3% carbon)

Medium Carbon Steel (0.3 to 0.6% carbon)

High Carbon Steel (more than 0.6% carbon)

By Product Type:

Flat Product Types GP/GC Sheets HR Coils CR Sheets/Coils Pipes Electrical Sheets Tin Plates HR Sheets Plates

Long Product Types Bars & Rods Steel Structural Railway Material



By End Use:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Railways

Shipbuilding & Marine

Aerospace

Oil & Gas and Energy

Heavy Machinery & Equipment

Consumer Appliances

Cutting Tools & Agriculture Equipment

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

