LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CarbonCapture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a leading direct air capture (DAC) company, today announced the promotion of Dr. Saeb Besarati to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Saeb’s journey with CarbonCapture began in 2019, when he joined the company’s founding team as Director of Systems Engineering. Previously, he held various engineering positions at climate tech companies including SolarReserve and eSolar. Saeb holds a PhD degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Thermal Science.

As the newly appointed CTO, Saeb will now lead innovation across all of the company’s technology-related activities, including sorbent development, systems engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, and intellectual property development.

“Saeb has consistently demonstrated strong leadership skills and made major contributions to our expanding technology portfolio. I am excited about his transition into the formal role of Chief Technology Officer and enthusiastic about our continued collaboration,” stated Adrian Corless, CEO of CarbonCapture Inc.

Beyond Saeb’s corporate accomplishments, he showcases an impressive portfolio of over 20 publications, notably within the realm of renewable energy. These contributions not only propel the ongoing conversation but also receive frequent citations, underscoring their influence.

“My dedication to my work at CarbonCapture Inc. is not just a commitment to a job, it’s a passion to leverage human innovation in the fight against climate change,” said Saeb Besarati, Chief Technology Officer, CarbonCapture Inc. “I’m honored to be stepping into this role and look forward to working with our executive team to strengthen the company’s leading position in the emerging DAC industry.”

About CarbonCapture Inc.

CarbonCapture develops and deploys direct air capture (DAC) machines that can be connected in large arrays to remove massive amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. With a groundbreaking modular open systems architecture, the company’s technology platform allows for plug-and-play sorbent upgrades, mass production, and unlimited scalability. CarbonCapture’s systems capture atmospheric carbon dioxide for either permanent removal or for utilization in low-carbon synthetic fuels, concrete, and other industrial products. For more information, please visit CarbonCapture.com or follow @CarbonCaptureUS.

