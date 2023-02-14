Cleerly revolutionizes precision healthcare by leveraging secure patient imaging for AI interpretation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearDATA ®, healthcare’s most comprehensive managed cloud, compliance and cyber defense provider, today announced a partnership with Cleerly , the company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to forge a new standard of prevention and care for heart disease to protect private health data in pursuit of a world free from heart attacks.

Cleerly is transforming the way clinicians approach the treatment of heart disease through its clinically proven, AI-based digital care platform. The platform works with industry-standard imaging – coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) – to augment clinician analysis, precisely identifying atherosclerosis earlier, and to help inform personalized, life-saving treatment plans for all patients throughout the care continuum.

To secure this AI-enabled digital care pathway, Cleerly CTO Nick Nieslanik reached out to ClearDATA. Nieslanik previously deployed ClearDATA solutions during his tenure at Teladoc, where he relied upon it both to secure patients’ private health data, and to facilitate efficiencies within internal teams stretched beyond capacity. Since partnering with ClearDATA, Cleerly’s product development team has tripled its capacity and saved its engineers over 4,300 hours of cyber security compliance management.

“Cleerly’s mission is to create a world free from heart attacks,” said Nieslanik. “To achieve that means we have to become a seamless part of treatment plans – and the hazard lies upon regulatory and compliance demands healthcare organizations are faced with to protect patients’ privacy. We employ an efficient team at Cleerly, and determined that ClearDATA systems would allow us to more rapidly stand up compliant, secure infrastructure – allowing our own developers and engineers to focus on tech innovation that pushes the boundaries of medicine and sets a new standard for precision heart care.”

“Cleerly and their AI solutions are rapidly transforming the discovery, assessment, and even the prevention of acute heart disease,” said Rick Froehlich, ClearDATA CEO. “We’re proud to provide them with managed cybersecurity that enables them to change heart care forever – built upon secure data, accessible to the right clinicians at the right time.”

To learn more about ClearDATA’s partnership with Cleerly, visit https://www.cleardata.com/cloud-case-studies/.

About Cleerly

Cleerly is the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through its FDA-cleared, value-based diagnostic solutions driven by machine intelligence, Cleerly enables comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced non-invasive CT imaging. Led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: https://www.cleerlyhealth.com .

About ClearDATA

Cloud Catalyst. Healthcare Protector.

ClearDATA is the first comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and defense services, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ Platform. ClearDATA’s solutions enforce continuous cloud compliance, defend health innovation with healthcare-centric threat intelligence and security technology, and protect health data across all cloud environments from design time through run time. To learn more about how ClearDATA helps market-leading organizations modernize and protect healthcare with secure, highly accessible data in the cloud, visit cleardata.com.