Rockville , March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cardiac marker analyzer market, estimated to be valued at US$ 883.3 million in 2024, is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034. This steady expansion is the result of growing public and private research funding for cardiac biomarkers and an increase in hospital and critical care unit admissions for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

Cardiac marker analyzers, which are used to diagnose heart disorders like myocardial infarction and other cardiac-related ailments, provide high-quality point-of-care testing alternatives. It also monitors all cardiac tests, such as myoglobin and cardiac troponin testing, using immunochromatographic assays. Additionally, cardiac marker analyzers play a crucial role in avoiding inaccurate diagnoses of heart disease.

Aging population, technological advancements, and the prevalence of heart conditions including myocardial infarction and angina pectoris are all contributing causes to the market’s growth. However, a lack of awareness and the high cost of the medication are projected to limit market growth to some extent.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1.38 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cardiac marker analyzer market calculated at US$ 883.3 million for 2024.

Demand for cardiac marker analyzers is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 1.38 billion by 2034-end.

North America is forecasted to occupy 43.7% share of the global market by 2034.

Demand for cardiac market analyzers from diagnostic centers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in North America is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034.

The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

“Favorable reimbursement policies and focus on delivering precise diagnostic results and reducing time-consuming procedures are driving market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Quidel Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

Siemens Healthineers AG

Advancements in Cardiac Marker Analysis Technologies with Mass Spectrometry and Digital Biomarkers

Point-of-care testing (POCT), digital biomarkers, mass spectrometry, and high-sensitivity cardiac troponin tests are the few cutting-edge technologies in cardiac marker analysis. High-sensitivity cardiac troponin assays, which are more sensitive in identifying lower levels of troponin, enable the early diagnosis of heart damage. These tests can help identify individuals who are more likely to experience adverse cardiac events, which can help with more accurate risk stratification.

Cardiac marker analyzers are essential for cardiac marker testing because they are designed to provide accurate and dependable measurements of cardiac biomarkers in the blood. These analyzers produce results that are trustworthy and consistent by utilizing automated methods and state-of-the-art technologies. For the correct diagnosis, risk assessment, and follow-up of cardiac diseases, this accuracy is essential.

In July 2022, Siemens Healthineers introduced the Atellica CI 1900 Analyzer, a state-of-the-art clinical chemistry and immunoassay testing instrument. Additionally, the company unveiled a scaled-down version of its existing Atellica clinical chemistry and immunoassay testing solution during the Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cardiac marker analyzer market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (immuno-fluorescence analyzers [IFA], magnetic immuno-chromatographic assay [MICA] analyzers, chemiluminescence immunoassay [CLIA] analyzers, radioimmunoassay [RIA] analyzers, enzyme immunoassay [EIA] analyzers) and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

