Cardinal Peak Provides Hardware Engineering Expertise to iZotope, Inc.

Lafayette, Colo., Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cardinal Peak, a full-service engineering firm specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products, provided hardware engineering expertise to iZotope for their Spire Studio product. Spire Studio is used by musicians as a complete portable recording system, featuring professional sound quality and one-touch set-up.



“Cardinal Peak was a key contributor in turning our vision for Spire Studio into a physical product,” said iZotope co-founder and CEO, Mark Ethier. “The industrial design of Spire Studio is unique and introduced hardware challenges that the Cardinal Peak hardware engineering team had to navigate and adjust to quickly. With their help, we were able to maintain the integrity of the user experience while balancing cost and functionality.”

“Our hardware engineering team worked closely with iZotope’s development team to conceptualize, design, and layout the electrical subsystems to meet the mechanical constraints and the demanding performance targets,” said Matt Brzezinski, Director of Hardware Engineering at Cardinal Peak. “We are thrilled to have played a part in the launch of Spire Studio and look forward to working with iZotope in the future.”

Spire Studio is now available for purchase on Spire.live and at select retailers, and the integrated Spire recording app is available for free on iTunes .

About iZotope Inc.

The team at iZotope is obsessed with great sound. Their intelligent audio technology helps musicians, music producers, and audio post engineers focus on their craft rather than the tech behind it. Founded in 2001, iZotope designs award-winning software, plug-ins, hardware, and mobile apps powered by the highest quality audio processing, machine learning, and strikingly intuitive interfaces. For more information on iZotope, visit www.izotope.com .

About Cardinal Peak

Cardinal Peak offers engineering design services for Internet of Things (IoT) and Audio & Video products. Focused on increasing our clients’ engineering ROI, Cardinal Peak helps bring embedded products and mobile apps to market in the fastest and most reliable way. Our staff of knowledgeable engineers brings more than 1,000 combined years of experience to our clients’ projects, with deep expertise in digital media processing, app development and embedded hardware and software engineering. Cardinal Peak is based in Lafayette, Colo., and can be found online at www.cardinalpeak.com .

