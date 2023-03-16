The global cardiology stem cells market growth is driven by the increase in adoption of stem cell technology in emerging economies, surge in investment in stem cell research, and rise in number of clinical trials focused on cardiac stem cell therapies.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Transparency Market Research study, the global cardiology stem cells market stood at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2022, and it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2031.

The rise in research to develop advanced stem cell therapies and cell delivery methods is expected to accelerate the cardiology stem cells market development. Surge in clinical trials in mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) is ascribed to the demand for innovative cell-based therapies to treat ischemic heart disease and heart failure in the last few years.

Rapid increase in number of preclinical and clinical studies on regenerative therapy using stem cells is likely to broaden the global cardiology stem cells market outlook. Several studies in the last few years focus on exploring cardiac regeneration potential of stem cells of different origin such as induced pluripotent stem cell, mesenchymal stem cell, and mesenchymal stem cells.

Leading players are emphasizing on the development of personalized stem cell therapies and delivery approaches using MSCs. Personalized treatment strategies aim at harnessing stem cell therapy for targeted therapeutic treatments to treat cardiovascular diseases. Effective therapies enhance angiogenesis and improve cardiac function in patients. Recent market trends underscore extensive research in evaluating novel approaches to restore damaged myocardial tissue. New modes of delivery of the stem cell therapy are expected to create new business opportunities for companies in the global cardiology stem cells market.

Global Cardiology Stem Cells Market – Key Findings

Significant Demand for Adult Stem Cells to Treat Cardiovascular Disease (CVD): Usage of adult stem cells is expected to rise in cardiovascular medicine. Popularity of these type of stem cells is ascribed to several benefits they offer in cardiac regeneration therapy. Extensive research in the last few decades have aimed at harnessing the regenerative potential of adult stem cells. Low risk of rejection and complications are some of the advantages of adult stem cells. The adult stem cell segment accounted for leading market share in 2022.

Usage of adult stem cells is expected to rise in cardiovascular medicine. Popularity of these type of stem cells is ascribed to several benefits they offer in cardiac regeneration therapy. Extensive research in the last few decades have aimed at harnessing the regenerative potential of adult stem cells. Low risk of rejection and complications are some of the advantages of adult stem cells. The adult stem cell segment accounted for leading market share in 2022. Rise in Demand for Novel Stem Cell Therapies to Treat Heart Failure: Analysis of research on the cardiology stem cells market indicates that heart failure is a highly lucrative segment. High demand for stem cell therapies to treat heart failure could be ascribed to the need for alternative treatments to heart transplantation. Significant global burden of heart failure, including congestive heart failure, is bolstering the need for regenerative medicine to treat CVDs. Surge in R&D in stem cell therapies for patients suffering from ischemic heart disease is poised to bolster the cardiology stem cells market value. New therapeutic strategies are urgently needed to improve the quality of life of the patient population (acute and chronic ischemic heart disease). Rise in research on myocardial repair and regeneration to treat chronic heart failure is likely to open new opportunities for companies in the cardiology stem cells industry.

Cardiology Stem Cells Market – Key Drivers

High global burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and significant mortality rate of CVD-related complications among populations in several countries are driving the demand for innovative therapeutic strategies. This factor is expected to drive the demand for stem cell technologies in cardiovascular medicine.

Ongoing studies on stem cell therapy have found that various adult stem cells promote cardiac tissue regeneration in myocardial ischemia and critical limb ischemia. For instance, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have gathered traction in cell-based therapies to repair damaged heart.

Global Cardiology Stem Cells Market – Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held major market share in 2021. Growth of the cardiology stem cells market in the region is likely to be propelled by increase in research spending by several prominent research centers and institutes who are focusing on regenerative medicine.

Surge in demand for advanced treatments for cardiac damage and heart failure is expected to bolster market development in Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific accounted for leading market share in 2022. China, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore are witnessing a surge in R&D activities in stem cell therapies to treat CVD. The market in the region is likely to be propelled by rise in adoption of cardiac regeneration therapy. Large number of clinical trials in these countries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for companies in the cardiology stem cells market.

Cardiology Stem Cells Market – Competition Landscape

The landscape is highly fragmented, with presence of several local and international players holding significant market share. Prominent companies focus on mergers and acquisitions and product portfolio expansion as key competitive strategies in order to consolidate their share in the market.

Key players operating in the cardiology stem cells market are Astellas Pharma Inc., STEMCELL Technologies, BioTimes Inc., TAKARA BIO INC., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, BioCardia, Cellular Engineering Technologies (CET), and Lisata Therapeutics.

Cardiology Stem Cells Market Segmentation

Type of Cell

Embryonic Stem Cells

Adult Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Cord Blood Stem Cells and Amniotic Fluid Stem Cells

Application

Heart Failure

Myocardial Infarction

Critical Limb Ischemia

Others

Source

Autologous

Allogenic

End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Cell Banks

Academic & Research Institutes

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

