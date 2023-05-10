Cardiometabolic Disease Market Trends and Insights By Treatment (Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Diuretics, Glucophage, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2032

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Cardiometabolic Disease Market Information by Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region – Forecast till 2032″, The market for cardiometabolic diseases can surge from USD 155.37 billion in 2023 to USD 868.45 billion by 2032, with a rate of 24.00% between 2023 and 2032.

Market Scope

Rapidly changing lifestyles and the increasing prevalence of disorders like diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and high cholesterol are the key market drivers enhancing the market growth. The MRFR study covers many major segments, including details about cardiometabolic disease, cardiometabolic dysfunction, cardiometabolic syndrome, types of cardiometabolic diseases, and cardiometabolic disorders.

Cardiometabolic disease is characterized by a variety of diseases including reduced glucose tolerance, insulin resistance, hypertension, central obesity, and dyslipidemia. It is best understood as a collection of metabolic dysfunctions. Cardiometabolic illness patients are twice as likely to die from coronary heart disease and three times more likely to die from a heart attack or stroke, respectively.

Furthermore, one of the various types of cardiometabolic disease is cardiovascular disease. A very high prevalence of cardiometabolic disease and other related comorbidities, such as diabetes, obesity, and others, is one of the main reasons for the anticipated growth of the market.

Insulin resistance, poor glucose tolerance, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and central obesity are the major features of cardiometabolic syndrome (CMS), a collection of metabolic dysfunctions. The World Health Organization and the American Society of Endocrinology now recognize CMS as a distinct disease.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 868.45 Billion CAGR 24% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Treatment And Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The growing prevalence of cardiometabolic disorders Rapidly changing lifestyles, physical inactivity, smoking, and improper food

Cardiometabolic Disease Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the market for cardiometabolic diseases include

Cardax Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer AG

Allergan

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

AstraZeneca

Leading industry companies are making significant R&D investments to diversify their product portfolios, which will benefit the Cardiometabolic Disease market. Companies are also engaging in strategic operations to broaden their reach internationally. Significant market developments include contracts, mergers and acquisitions, the introduction of new products, and joint ventures with other businesses.

Cardiometabolic Disease Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

The rising desire for a healthy lifestyle, which is important for maintenance, is one of the important factors supporting the growth of the global market. There is an increase in a number of ailments, including diabetes, high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and others, as a result of fast-changing lifestyles, dietary habits, and genetic susceptibility. One of the main factors impacting the market’s growth is the increased consumption of fast food as a result of changing lifestyles, which leads to an increase in obesity cases and the use of biomarkers for diagnostic and risk assessment processes. The government’s public healthcare programs and growing awareness will also contribute to the market’s expansion.

The market for cardiometabolic diseases will expand as more patients adopt pharmaceuticals and therapeutics as a result of the proliferation of digital drug delivery methods and technological innovations and advancements in the healthcare sector. Additionally, the spread of AI technology in the healthcare sector will increase and lead to better support services, which will work as a market driver and speed up growth. The industry dealing with cardiometabolic illnesses would profit from the increase in research and development (R&D) efforts and new markets.

The rapid advancement of health-related technology is a result of advances in computers, electronics, telecommunication, and medicine. The genetic preventative technique, for instance, can identify those who are most at risk for the disease and enable early intervention to alter their lifestyles. In March 2021, the NHS started utilizing genomic analysis to estimate the risk of acquiring heart disease. An Oxford University spin-off and the UK biotech company NHS, Genomics plc are working together on a pilot study that will use genetic data to predict the risk of heart disease. The integrated risk instrument (IRT) from Genomics plc will determine each patient’s likelihood of developing CVD during the following ten years.

Market Restraints:

The negative side effects of therapies for cardiometabolic diseases can restrain the market expansion rate. Angiotensin-converting-enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, a class of medications used to treat heart failure and hypertension, are one of the most important therapies for cardiometabolic illnesses. Angioedema, a potentially dangerous medical disease, is also occasionally one of the sequelae.

COVID 19 Analysis

Infected patients with coronavirus are anticipated to drive the market throughout the projected timeframe. The majority of organizations are concentrating on various measures to address the global cardiovascular disease population, which is anticipated to drive the market throughout the anticipated time period. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discovered a solution in February 2020 by employing consumer wearables to track population trends in cardiovascular health. Fitness trackers with big data can provide a window into regional health inequalities and possible causes of cardiovascular disease.

Millions of individuals may be more at risk for illnesses as a result of the pandemic’s exploitation of the healthcare system. The majority of producers are concentrating more on creating new products so that patients with cardiometabolic diseases won’t need to frequently visit hospitals. For instance, the US-based company Nanowear developed a monitoring platform based on nanotechnology that enables it to detect more than 15 diseases on the patient’s skin.

Cardiometabolic Disease Market Segmentation:

By Treatment

Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Diuretics, Glucophage, and Others are part of the Cardiometabolic Disease Market segmentation, with respect to the treatment. Due to their use in the treatment of hypertension and heart failure, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors dominated this market. Additionally, the frequency of concomitant conditions like obesity and diabetes contributes to the disease’s high prevalence.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others are included in the segmentation of the market for cardiometabolic diseases, in terms of the distribution channels. The category of Hospital Pharmacies produced the most revenue. To support sectoral development, there are more hospitals and a greater need for medications to treat CMDs.

Cardiometabolic Disease Market Regional Insights

In light of the strong presence of affluent players, rising investment in research and development activities, high healthcare spending, and a well-developed healthcare system, North America dominates the cardiometabolic illnesses industry. In North America, the disease is spreading, bad diets are becoming more popular, and people lead primarily sedentary lifestyles. Additionally, the desire for complex and innovative therapies will expand the local market.

Due to expanding research and development efforts, rising healthcare expenditure and government backing, and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the quickest rate in the next years. APAC’s position in the global market will also be cemented by rising awareness of cardiometabolic disease and an increase in the number of healthcare-related enterprises.

