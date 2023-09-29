Cardiost, Inc. Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board

Cardiost Cardiost, Inc. Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Renowned Cardiovascular Experts, Advances Prototype Development with OEDIT Grant Support

Fort Collins, CO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fort Collins, CO – Colorado-based medical device start-up Cardiost, Inc., a graduate of Innosphere Ventures Accelerator program, has added key opinion leaders Dr. Daniel J. Goldstein, MD and Dr. Pedro R. Moreno, MD as part of their Scientific Advisory Board. Cardiost is currently designing an alpha prototype of its LAUD, or Left Atrium Unloading Device, with money it received from Colorado’s OEDIT grant in early 2023. The LAUD is a durable mechanical circulatory support (MCS) device to treat late-stage patients suffering from heart failure (HF). Cardiost is focused on developing cardiovascular devices medical devices in the cardiovascular space. The company aims to create patient-centric solutions for heart failure and acute myocardial infarction.

“We are thrilled to add Dr. Goldstein and Dr. Moreno to our Scientific Advisory Board, both KOLs in their respective fields – MCS the former and PCI the latter. This is a vote of confidence to our novel approach and speaks volumes for the rigueur with which we have conducted our initial R&D. The most promising part is the impact we may be able to achieve in a severely underserved patient population that is projected to grow from 3M to 4M Americans by 2030” said Nico Anzellini, its CEO and co-founder. Cardiost is focused on developing cardiovascular devices medical devices in the cardiovascular space. The company aims to create patient-centric solutions for heart failure and acute myocardial infarction.

Cardiost is also conducting additional research with the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Universidad de Los Andes (Bogota, Colombia) on the impact its LAUD would have within the lungs as well as the entire circulatory system. Uniandes is one of the leading universities in Latin America and the alma mater of Mr. Anzellini. These come on top of the CFD simulations and in-vitro experiments it has already conducted with the Cardiovascular Biomechanics Lab at the University of Denver (DU).

“I have been asked to join the Cardiost team as a scientific advisor and I am absolutely delighted to do so. I have been deeply involved in the field of durable mechanical support for two decades, have authored nearly 200 peer-reviewed articles in the field, acted as the National Co-Pi for the landmark MOMENTUM 3 clinical trial, and serve as the director of the largest durable LVAD Registry in the world (IMACS) – and as such, feel very comfortable and qualified to assess the potential of this nascent company and its unique technology” stated Dr. Goldstein, who is a key opinion leader in the field and is a professor & vice chairman at the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Montefiore Health System. He is also a reviewer for multiple cardiothoracic surgery publications as well as editorial board member of the following – Expert Review of Medical Device (since 2006), Journal of Cardiac Surgery (since 2012), and Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation (since 2015). He also co-authored the most important publication in the last few years on the subject – JAMA’s “Five-Year Outcomes in Patients With Fully Magnetically Levitated vs Axial-Flow Left Ventricular Assist Devices in the MOMENTUM 3 Randomized Trial”

Dr. Moreno is a pioneer in interventional cardiology. He performs over one thousand cardiac coronary invasive procedures annually with > 99% success rate at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, NY. He trained at Harvard Medical School Massachusetts General Hospital and Bringham and Women’s Hospital). Dr. Moreno is triple board certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, and Interventional Cardiology. He has authored over 125 publications.

Cardiost is a recent resident company of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS, a premier life science incubator program. JLABS is a global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering innovators to create and accelerate the delivery of life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world. As a leader in innovation, JLABS helps entrepreneurs in pharmaceutical and med tech bring healthcare solutions to patients and consumers. More information: http://jlabs.jnjinnovation.com/

To learn more please contact Nico Anzellini, CEO, at nico@cardiost.com or visit https://www.cardiost.com/

Attachment

Cardiost

CONTACT: Betty Cozzolino Innosphere Ventures 9702954481 Betty@innosphereventures.org