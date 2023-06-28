The cardiovascular diagnostics sector is significantly influenced by factors such as the increasing global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and the transformative impact of digital health start-ups on healthcare. Key players in the cardiovascular diagnostics market include GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, and Siemens Healthineers.

NEWARK, Del, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cardiovascular Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by several factors including increasing rising tobacco consumption around the globe. The increase in cardiovascular diseases (CVD) globally, will drive the global market from US$ 5.6 Billion in 2022 to US$ 9.7 Billion by the end of 2033. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market for cardiovascular diagnostics is expanding rapidly due to a variety of causes. The increased prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, developments in diagnostic techniques such as electrocardiogram (ECG), and rising demand for quick and simple diagnostic tests are propelling the market forward.

By developing new imaging technologies, portable diagnostic gadgets, and molecular diagnostic techniques, manufacturers can innovate and improve patient care. Furthermore, the use of data analytics and AI algorithms improves diagnostic accuracy and clinical decision-making. However, problems such as a shortage of skilled staff, budgetary constraints, and insufficient regulations and policies are limiting market expansion.

The market experienced growth in 2021, surpassing initial projections before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the emergence of COVID-19 three years ago, over 750 million individuals worldwide have been affected by the disease. Recent studies have indicated that certain individuals who have contracted COVID-19 are at a higher risk of developing cardiovascular conditions like irregular heartbeat, stroke, and heart failure.

The connection between COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease has been observed, highlighting the potential long-term impact of the virus on cardiovascular health. This correlation emphasizes the importance of addressing and monitoring the cardiovascular health of individuals who have had COVID-19, as well as the need for continued research and advancements in cardiovascular diagnostics and treatments to mitigate the potential consequences of the disease. Overall, the cardiovascular diagnostic market is likely to expand in the next years, offering a cost-effective and simple option for patients suffering from CVDs.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

Electrocardiogram (ECG) systems hold a significant market share of 43.4% in the global cardiovascular diagnostics market in 2022 due to the prominence of ECG systems globally.

Hospitals take away the larger share among all end users due to the availability of most diagnostic products and equipment in the hospitals. The segment held around 30.5% value share in 2022.

The North American region accounts for the dominant market share at 37.4%, with a market value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2022 owed to the strong market presence of key players in North America contributing to the overall advancement and expansion of the cardiovascular diagnostics market.

“The increasing global prevalence of the cardiovascular disease has led to a growing demand for CVD diagnostics in recent years, this presents a favourable opportunity for entry into the cardiovascular disease diagnostic market,” – says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition:

The cardiovascular diagnostic industry is extremely competitive, with GE Healthcare and Abbott Laboratories among the leading participants. To achieve a greater market share, these firms are continually reinventing their goods and marketing techniques, with an emphasis on price, convenience, and efficacy.

In February 2023, GE HealthCare aims to revolutionize ultrasounds by making them accessible worldwide, as demonstrated by their recent acquisition of Caption Health, an AI software company specializing in cardiac imaging.

In September 2022, SRL Diagnostics introduces ‘Heart Assure’, a specialized blood test using high-sensitivity Troponin I to accurately predict the risk of cardiac events.

What Does This Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the cardiovascular diagnostic market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017– 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The cardiovascular diagnostic market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the Electrocardiogram (EEG) systems (resting ECG systems, cardiopulmonary stress testing systems), Holter monitoring devices, Event monitoring devices (Implantable Loop Recorder (ILR), others) and point of care testing (Analyzers lipoprotein test kits, angiotensin test kits, fibrinogen test kits, serum uric acid test kits, high-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP) kit), across 7 key regions of the world.

Key Players:

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Schiller, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare and Wayra

Siemens Healthcare

Lepu Medical

Midmark Corp

Roche Ltd

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Robonik India

Diasorin

Elabscience Biotechnology

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Electrocardiogram (ECG) system

Resting ECG Systems

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems

Holter Monitoring Devices

Event Monitoring Devices

Implantable Loop Recorder (ILR)

Others

By Point-of-Care Testing:

Analyzers

Lipoprotein Test Kits

Angiotensin Test Kits

Fibrinogen Test Kits

Serum Uric Acid Test Kits

High-Sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP) Kits

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Cardiac Catheterization Labs

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

