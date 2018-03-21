Cardiovascular Drugs 2018 – Global Markets to 2022

Dublin, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Cardiovascular Drugs: Global Markets to 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Report Includes an Industrywide Assessment of the Novel Product Launches, Recent Approvals, Research and Development Pipeline, and Blockbuster Drugs
This report provides detailed exposure of the cardiovascular drugs market, highlighting major cardiovascular diseases with detailed epidemiology for the primary disease areas. The report includes an industrywide assessment of the novel product launches, recent approvals, research and development pipeline, and blockbuster drugs.
Strict regulations are imposed on cardiovascular drugs and the report discusses the regional regulatory landscape for these drugs. This includes products approved by the regulatory authorities in recent years. Products under development or that are in different stages of clinical trials are analyzed in the pipeline assessment section.
Cardiovascular drug delivery systems are also included in the report, such as nanoparticle-mediated drug delivery, gene therapy and cell therapy, among others.
A discussion of the major players is included in the competitive landscape section, which looks at trends in product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and other agreements. Company profiles of major players operating in the cardiovascular drugs market include overviews, key product offerings, financials, strategies, SWOT analysis, and new research and development strategies.
The report will be particularly useful to readers in its thorough analysis of the leading products and will enable readers to recognize growing brands, key drug classes, and leading manufacturing companies with significant market share.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background
- Cardiovascular Drugs Market Definition and Overview
- Epidemiology of Cardiovascular Diseases
- Blockbuster Drugs
- Market Drivers
- Emergence of Effective Therapies for Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia
- Increase in Aging Population
- Government Regulations Improving Prescription Drug Assistance for the Elderly
- Prevalence of Comorbidities Such as Diabetes and Obesity
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Incentives to Promote Cardiovascular Drug Development
- Pricing Pressure Enforced on Manufacturers
- High Cost Associated with New Drug Development and Clinical Trials
- Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Drugs Leading to Wide Adoption of Generics
- Market Opportunities
- Focus on Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease
- Emergence of Combination Therapy
4 Pipeline Analysis
- Research and Development Overview
- Current Scenario of Cardiovascular Investments for Research and Development
- Novel Drug Development/Approval
- Promising Pipeline Molecules/Drugs in Development
5 Regulatory Scenario
- Regional Regulatory Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Cardiovascular Drugs Approved
6 Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Systems
- Iontophoresis
- Nanoparticle-Mediated Drug Delivery
- Pericardiocentesis
- Intracoronary Drug Delivery
- Gene Therapy
- Future Perspectives
7 Market Breakdown by Disease Areas
- Disease Type
- Hypertension
- Hyperlipidemia
- Thrombosis
- Cardiac Failure Therapy
- Stroke
- Arrhythmias
- Myocardial Infarction
- Heart Failure
- Acute Coronary Syndrome
- Other Cardiovascular Diseases
- Pulmonary Hypertension
- Peripheral Artery Diseases
- Inflammatory Heart Disease
- Other Diseases
8 Market Breakdown by Drug Class
- Alpha-Blockers
- Anti-Thrombotic (Anti-Coagulants and Anti-Platelets)
- Lipid Lowering Agents
- Anti-Hypertensives
- Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs
- Others
9 Market Breakdown by Region
10 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
- Major Players and Market Structure Analysis
- Key Developments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- New Product Launch
- Agreement, Collaboration and Partnerships
11 Company Profiles
- Amgen Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Astrazeneca PLC
- Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Daiichi Sankyo Company LTD.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline PLC
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- United Therapeutics Corp.
