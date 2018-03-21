Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cardiovascular Drugs 2018 – Global Markets to 2022

Cardiovascular Drugs 2018 – Global Markets to 2022

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

Dublin, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Cardiovascular Drugs: Global Markets to 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Report Includes an Industrywide Assessment of the Novel Product Launches, Recent Approvals, Research and Development Pipeline, and Blockbuster Drugs

This report provides detailed exposure of the cardiovascular drugs market, highlighting major cardiovascular diseases with detailed epidemiology for the primary disease areas. The report includes an industrywide assessment of the novel product launches, recent approvals, research and development pipeline, and blockbuster drugs.

Strict regulations are imposed on cardiovascular drugs and the report discusses the regional regulatory landscape for these drugs. This includes products approved by the regulatory authorities in recent years. Products under development or that are in different stages of clinical trials are analyzed in the pipeline assessment section.

Cardiovascular drug delivery systems are also included in the report, such as nanoparticle-mediated drug delivery, gene therapy and cell therapy, among others.

A discussion of the major players is included in the competitive landscape section, which looks at trends in product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and other agreements. Company profiles of major players operating in the cardiovascular drugs market include overviews, key product offerings, financials, strategies, SWOT analysis, and new research and development strategies.

The report will be particularly useful to readers in its thorough analysis of the leading products and will enable readers to recognize growing brands, key drug classes, and leading manufacturing companies with significant market share.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Summary and Highlights

3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background

  • Cardiovascular Drugs Market Definition and Overview
  • Epidemiology of Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Blockbuster Drugs
  • Market Drivers
  • Emergence of Effective Therapies for Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia
  • Increase in Aging Population
  • Government Regulations Improving Prescription Drug Assistance for the Elderly
  • Prevalence of Comorbidities Such as Diabetes and Obesity
  • Market Restraints
  • Lack of Incentives to Promote Cardiovascular Drug Development
  • Pricing Pressure Enforced on Manufacturers
  • High Cost Associated with New Drug Development and Clinical Trials
  • Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Drugs Leading to Wide Adoption of Generics
  • Market Opportunities
  • Focus on Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease
  • Emergence of Combination Therapy

4 Pipeline Analysis

  • Research and Development Overview
  • Current Scenario of Cardiovascular Investments for Research and Development
  • Novel Drug Development/Approval
  • Promising Pipeline Molecules/Drugs in Development

5 Regulatory Scenario

  • Regional Regulatory Landscape
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Cardiovascular Drugs Approved

6 Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Systems

  • Iontophoresis
  • Nanoparticle-Mediated Drug Delivery
  • Pericardiocentesis
  • Intracoronary Drug Delivery
  • Gene Therapy
  • Future Perspectives

7 Market Breakdown by Disease Areas

  • Disease Type
  • Hypertension
  • Hyperlipidemia
  • Thrombosis
  • Cardiac Failure Therapy
  • Stroke
  • Arrhythmias
  • Myocardial Infarction
  • Heart Failure
  • Acute Coronary Syndrome
  • Other Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Pulmonary Hypertension
  • Peripheral Artery Diseases
  • Inflammatory Heart Disease
  • Other Diseases

8 Market Breakdown by Drug Class

  • Alpha-Blockers
  • Anti-Thrombotic (Anti-Coagulants and Anti-Platelets)
  • Lipid Lowering Agents
  • Anti-Hypertensives
  • Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs
  • Others

9 Market Breakdown by Region

10 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

  • Major Players and Market Structure Analysis
  • Key Developments
  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • New Product Launch
  • Agreement, Collaboration and Partnerships

11 Company Profiles

  • Amgen Inc.
  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • Astrazeneca PLC
  • Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Daiichi Sankyo Company LTD.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Gilead Sciences Inc.
  • Glaxosmithkline PLC
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
  • Johnson & Johnson Inc.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • United Therapeutics Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fvjvpr/cardiovascular?w=12

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Cardiovascular Drugs
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.