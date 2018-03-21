Cardiovascular Drugs 2018 – Global Markets to 2022

Dublin, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Cardiovascular Drugs: Global Markets to 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Report Includes an Industrywide Assessment of the Novel Product Launches, Recent Approvals, Research and Development Pipeline, and Blockbuster Drugs

This report provides detailed exposure of the cardiovascular drugs market, highlighting major cardiovascular diseases with detailed epidemiology for the primary disease areas. The report includes an industrywide assessment of the novel product launches, recent approvals, research and development pipeline, and blockbuster drugs.

Strict regulations are imposed on cardiovascular drugs and the report discusses the regional regulatory landscape for these drugs. This includes products approved by the regulatory authorities in recent years. Products under development or that are in different stages of clinical trials are analyzed in the pipeline assessment section.

Cardiovascular drug delivery systems are also included in the report, such as nanoparticle-mediated drug delivery, gene therapy and cell therapy, among others.

A discussion of the major players is included in the competitive landscape section, which looks at trends in product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and other agreements. Company profiles of major players operating in the cardiovascular drugs market include overviews, key product offerings, financials, strategies, SWOT analysis, and new research and development strategies.

The report will be particularly useful to readers in its thorough analysis of the leading products and will enable readers to recognize growing brands, key drug classes, and leading manufacturing companies with significant market share.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Summary and Highlights

3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Definition and Overview

Epidemiology of Cardiovascular Diseases

Blockbuster Drugs

Market Drivers

Emergence of Effective Therapies for Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia

Increase in Aging Population

Government Regulations Improving Prescription Drug Assistance for the Elderly

Prevalence of Comorbidities Such as Diabetes and Obesity

Market Restraints

Lack of Incentives to Promote Cardiovascular Drug Development

Pricing Pressure Enforced on Manufacturers

High Cost Associated with New Drug Development and Clinical Trials

Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Drugs Leading to Wide Adoption of Generics

Market Opportunities

Focus on Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease

Emergence of Combination Therapy

4 Pipeline Analysis

Research and Development Overview

Current Scenario of Cardiovascular Investments for Research and Development

Novel Drug Development/Approval

Promising Pipeline Molecules/Drugs in Development

5 Regulatory Scenario

Regional Regulatory Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Cardiovascular Drugs Approved

6 Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Systems

Iontophoresis

Nanoparticle-Mediated Drug Delivery

Pericardiocentesis

Intracoronary Drug Delivery

Gene Therapy

Future Perspectives

7 Market Breakdown by Disease Areas

Disease Type

Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia

Thrombosis

Cardiac Failure Therapy

Stroke

Arrhythmias

Myocardial Infarction

Heart Failure

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Other Cardiovascular Diseases

Pulmonary Hypertension

Peripheral Artery Diseases

Inflammatory Heart Disease

Other Diseases

8 Market Breakdown by Drug Class

Alpha-Blockers

Anti-Thrombotic (Anti-Coagulants and Anti-Platelets)

Lipid Lowering Agents

Anti-Hypertensives

Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs

Others

9 Market Breakdown by Region

10 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Major Players and Market Structure Analysis

Key Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

New Product Launch

Agreement, Collaboration and Partnerships

11 Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company LTD.

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

United Therapeutics Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fvjvpr/cardiovascular?w=12

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cardiovascular Drugs