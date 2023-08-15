Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to the Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market size is expected to be worth USD 3.1 billion by the end of 2032, The rising advantages of echocardiography compared to invasive cardiac diagnostic procedures will positively anchor the market expansion. The demand for echocardiography has significantly grown as it enables healthcare professionals to evaluate cardiac conditions, such as valvular abnormalities, heart failure, and congenital heart diseases with high accuracy and no surgical intervention. It offers several benefits, including real-time imaging, portability, safety, and cost-effectiveness. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the consequent need for non-invasive diagnostic tools will propel the adoption of cardiovascular ultrasound systems.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/6064

Transesophageal Echocardiography to witness high preference

The cardiovascular ultrasound systems market size from the transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) segment is projected to record robust development through 2032. TEE techniques offers several advantages over conventional transthoracic echocardiography, including improved image quality, better visualization of certain cardiac structures, and the ability to assess difficult areas. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders along with the expanding application of TEE in clinical practices will play an important role in the industry expansion.

High demand from ambulatory care centers

The cardiovascular ultrasound systems market size from the ambulatory care centers (ASCs) segment generated substantial revenue in 2022. ASCs provide outpatient services and have gained immense popularity due to their convenience, cost-effectiveness, and ability to deliver specialized care. The portability and ease of use of cardiovascular ultrasound systems make them ideal for use in these settings, allowing healthcare professionals to perform on-site cardiac assessments and provide immediate patient care.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Asia Pacific held sizable share of the global cardiovascular ultrasound systems industryand is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR from 2023-2032 driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the rapidly aging population, and the rising healthcare expenditure. Additionally, the influx of technological advancements have led to the introduction of innovative imaging techniques. Multiple governments in several countries are also focusing on expanding their healthcare infrastructure and promoting early diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, creating favorable environment for the market expansion.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/6064

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Participants

Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Mindray), Hitachi Medical Corp., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, Shenzhen Mindray Bio, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Health Catalyst (KPI Healthcare Inc.), Esaote SpA, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., and Canon Medical Systems Corporation, are some of the top firms operating in the industry.

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market News

In April 2022, GE Healthcare launched its 4D Cardiovascular Ultrasound imaging system, Vivid E9 in India, allowing doctors to predict disease and heart problems by performing single-beat ultrasound scan in less than eight seconds

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.1.1 Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

3.3.1.2 Rise in technological advancements

3.3.1.3 Advantages of echocardiography over invasive cardiac diagnostic procedures

3.3.1.4 Increasing demand for point-of-care ultrasound

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1 Unfavorable reimbursement scenario

3.3.2.2 Dearth of skilled and experienced sonographers

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By type

3.4.2 By technology

3.4.3 By display

3.4.4 By end-use

3.5 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Porter’s analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Competitive dashboard, 2022

4.4 Company market share, 2022

4.5 Vendor matrix analysis, 2022

4.6 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.7 Competitive positioning matrix

4.8 Strategic outlook matrix

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com