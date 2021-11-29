CardLab, Nominated One of Europe’s Most Innovative High-Tech Firms, Will Be Exhibiting at the 2021 TRUSTECH Event in Paris

The opportunity to invest in a world-leading Danish secure smart card solutions company is open to eligible investors, as the company showcases its award-winning, patented technology at the world’s premier industry event in Paris.

San Francisco, California, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Danish high-security card provider CardLab ApS (“CardLab”) will be exhibiting its award-winning, patented card technology at the 2021 TRUSTECH Event in Paris from November 30th to December 2nd. First held over thirty years ago to promote the newborn technology of smartcards, TRUSTECH is today the largest international event dedicated to payments, identification, and security.

CardLab, nominated by the European Commission as one of Europe’s most innovative high-tech firms, is a world-leading technology provider to the powered smart card industry that develops and commercializes ISO 7810 compliant secure card products. US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering eligible investors participation in a $10 million investment opportunity in CardLab.

With offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Dubai, Milan, and London, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“TRUSTECH is by far the largest annual event in the world for all technology solutions relating to payments, identification, and security,” said Frank Sandeløv, CEO at CardLab. “We are therefore thrilled to be presenting our award-winning, patented card technology at this leading event next week. We will be presenting together with TRUSTSEC, which provides our biometric operating system for smartcards, and eSignus, our customer for a crypto hardwallet solution, the Hash Wallet.”

CardLab offers best-in-class technical design and manufacturing support for biometric card solutions, including scalable security platforms and seamless integration into existing cybersecurity infrastructure. The company, which focuses on biometric smart cards, has its headquarters in Denmark, manufacturing partners in Asia and the United States, and a card lamination factory in Thailand.

“Since its launch in 2006, CardLab has grown into a world leader in the biometric smart card industry, with customers in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Thailand, India, Sweden, Spain, Denmark, and the UK,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “We are very proud to be supporting this highly innovative and rapidly expanding company as its placement agent. If you are interested in CardLab, the opportunity to participate in a $10 million equity offering in the company is still open to eligible investors.”

About CardLab ApS

Based in Denmark, CardLab is a world-leading technology provider to the digital identity and powered smart card industry. Leading industry analytics companies like Mind Commerce forecast that the global market for digital identity infrastructure and services will grow at a 24.9% CAGR to $50.76 billion by 2026. CardLab develops and commercializes ISO 7810 compliant secure card products, including a fingerprint card authentication solution for payment, ID, access control, blockchain & cryptocurrency platforms, and cyber security. With manufacturing partners in Asia and the United States and its own factory in Thailand, CardLab offers high-quality technical design and manufacturing support for card solutions, including scalable security levels and existing infrastructure compatibility, making implementation affordable for end users. www.cardlab.com

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Lisa Terk, Investment Officer, at lterk@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1026.

CONTACT: Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com