ATLANTA, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), a digital advertising platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of the Cardlytics website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.

“The fourth quarter capped a transformational year for Cardlytics,” said Karim Temsamani, CEO of Cardlytics. “With our cost structure rebalanced, we can now focus on building a best-in-class platform with top-tier targeting and a differentiated user experience that will help deliver the best outcomes for our partners, their customers and our advertisers.”

“Achieving growth and improving our capital structure are our top priorities,” said Alexis DeSieno, CFO of Cardlytics. “In 2023, we turned to full year positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time since 2019, and our Q1 guidance implies further acceleration. We are on a path to double-digit billings growth in 2024 and positive operating cash flow on an annual basis.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenue was $89.2 million, an increase of 8.1% compared to $82.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $131.9 million, an increase of 4.6% compared to $126.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $47.3 million, an increase of $7.3 million compared to $40.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $(100.8) million, or $(2.56) per diluted share, based on 39.5 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to a Net Loss attributable to common stockholders of $(378.3) million, or $(11.32) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $10.0 million, an increase of $16.1 million compared to $(6.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss), a non-GAAP metric, was $5.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, based on 39.5 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a Adjusted Net Loss of $(9.7) million, or $(0.29) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.9 million, an increase of $16.0 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $(13.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP metric, was $(0.8) million, an increase of $15.5 million compared to $(16.3) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenue was $309.2 million, an increase of 3.6% compared to $298.5 million in 2022.

Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $453.4 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to $442.5 million in 2022.

Adjusted Contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $158.6 million, an increase of 10.9% compared to $143.0 million in 2022.

Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $(134.7) million, or $(3.69) per diluted share, based on 36.5 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to a Net Loss attributable to common stockholders of $(465.3) million, or $(13.92) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $3.8 million, an increase of $48.9 million compared to $(45.2) million in 2022.

Adjusted Net Loss, a non-GAAP metric, was $(11.4) million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, based on 36.5 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in 2023, compared to a Adjusted Net Loss of $(60.3) million, or $(1.80) per diluted share, based on 33.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities was $(0.2) million, an increase of $53.7 million compared to $(53.9) million in 2022.

Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP metric, was $(12.6) million an increase of $54.8 million compared to $(67.4) million in 2022.

Key Metrics

Cardlytics MAUs in the quarter were 168.0 million, an increase of 7.1% compared to 156.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For full year 2023, Cardlytics MAUs were 162.1 million, an increase of 4.9% compared to 154.6 million in 2022.

Cardlytics ARPU was $0.53 for each of the fourth quarters for 2023 and 2022. For the full year 2023 Cardlytics ARPU was $1.91, a decrease of 1.3% compared to $1.93 in 2022.

Definitions of MAUs and ARPU are included below under the caption “Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Expectations

Cardlytics anticipates billings, revenue, adjusted contribution and adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges (in millions):

Q1 2024 Guidance Billings(1) $105.0 – $109.0 Revenue $70.0 – $73.0 Adjusted Contribution(2) $37.0 – $39.0 Adjusted EBITDA(3) ($1.0) – $1.0 (1) A reconciliation of billings to GAAP Revenue on a forward-looking basis is presented below under the heading “Reconciliation of Forecasted GAAP Revenue to Billings.”

(2) A reconciliation of Adjusted Contribution to GAAP Gross Profit on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

(3) A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

Earnings Teleconference Information

Cardlytics will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results during a teleconference today, March 14, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. A live dial-in will be available after registering at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on March 22, 2024 on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on Cardlytics’ website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in Menlo Park, Los Angeles, New York, and London. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our financial guidance for the first quarter of 2024, our billings and positive operating cash flow expectations for 2024, and our platform improvements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control.

Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: risks related to unfavorable conditions in the global economy and the industries that we serve; our quarterly operating results have fluctuated and may continue to vary from period to period; our ability to sustain our revenue growth and billings; risks related to our substantial dependence on our Cardlytics platform; risks related to our substantial dependence on JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (“Chase”), Bank of America, National Association (“Bank of America”), Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (“Wells Fargo”) and a limited number of other financial institution (“FI”) partners; risks related to our ability to maintain relationships with Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America; the amount and timing of budgets by marketers, which are affected by budget cycles, economic conditions and other factors; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to offset contractual commitments to FI partners; our ability to attract new partners, including FI partners, and maintain relationships with bank processors and digital banking providers; our ability to maintain relationships with marketers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, including our ability to adapt to changes in consumer habits, negotiate fee arrangements with new and existing partners and retailers, and develop and launch new services and features; and other risks detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2024 and in subsequent periodic reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance in this press release: Billings, Adjusted Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share and Free Cash Flow, as well as certain other performance metrics, such as monthly active users (“MAUs”) and average revenue per user (“ARPU”).

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

Billings represents the gross amount billed to customers and marketers for services in order to generate revenue. Cardlytics platform Billings is recognized gross of both Consumer Incentives and Partner Share. Cardlytics platform GAAP Revenue is recognized net of Consumer Incentives and gross of Partner Share. Bridg platform Billings is the same as Bridg platform GAAP Revenue. We define Adjusted Contribution as a measure by which revenue generated from our marketers exceeds the cost to obtain the purchase data and the digital advertising space from our partners. Adjusted Contribution demonstrates how incremental revenue on our platforms generates incremental amounts to support our sales and marketing, research and development, delivery costs, general and administration and other investments. Adjusted Contribution is calculated by taking our total revenue less our Partner Share and other third-party costs. Adjusted contribution does not take into account all costs associated with generating revenue from advertising campaigns, including sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses and other expenses, which we do not take into consideration when making decisions on how to manage our advertising campaigns. We define Adjusted EBITDA represents our Net Loss before income tax benefit; interest expense, net; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; acquisition, integration and divestiture costs (benefits); change in fair value of contingent consideration; foreign currency (gain) loss; impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; loss on divestiture; and restructuring and reduction of force. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as our Net Loss before stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency (gain) loss; acquisition, integration and divestitures costs (benefits); amortization of acquired intangibles; change in fair value of contingent consideration; impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; loss on divestiture; restructuring and reduction of force; and income tax benefit. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by our weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, plus acquisition of property and equipment, acquisition of patents and capitalized software development costs. We believe free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available to invest in the business. We believe this supplemental information enhances stockholders’ ability to evaluate our performance.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results, and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

We define MAUs as targetable customers that have logged in and visited online or mobile applications containing offers, opened an email containing an offer, or redeemed an offer from the Cardlytics platform during a monthly period. We then calculate a monthly average of these MAUs for the periods presented. We define ARPU as the total Revenue generated in the applicable period calculated in accordance with GAAP, divided by the average number of MAUs in the applicable period.

CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,830 $ 121,905 Restricted cash — 80 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 120,622 115,609 Other receivables 5,379 4,470 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,097 7,978 Total current assets 223,928 250,042 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 3,323 5,916 Right-of-use assets under operating leases, net 7,310 6,571 Intangible assets, net 35,003 53,475 Goodwill 277,202 352,721 Capitalized software development costs, net 24,643 19,925 Other long-term assets, net 2,735 2,586 Total assets $ 574,144 $ 691,236 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,425 $ 3,765 Accrued liabilities: Accrued compensation 11,662 10,486 Accrued expenses 9,587 21,335 Partner Share liability 48,867 48,593 Consumer Incentive liability 52,678 53,983 Deferred revenue 2,405 1,751 Current operating lease liabilities 2,127 4,910 Current contingent consideration 39,398 104,121 Total current liabilities 171,149 248,944 Long-term liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 227,504 226,047 Long-term debt 30,073 — Long-term deferred revenue 67 334 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,391 4,306 Long-term contingent consideration 4,162 — Total liabilities 439,346 479,631 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,243,594 1,182,568 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,467 5,598 Accumulated deficit (1,111,272 ) (976,570 ) Total stockholders’ equity 134,798 211,605 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 574,144 $ 691,236

CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 89,167 $ 82,503 $ 309,204 $ 298,542 Costs and expenses: Partner Share and other third-party costs 41,880 42,511 150,578 155,507 Delivery costs 7,797 6,583 28,248 30,403 Sales and marketing expense 14,111 16,825 57,425 74,745 Research and development expense 12,512 14,801 51,352 54,435 General and administration expense 13,904 20,065 58,810 81,446 Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs (benefits) 1,833 1,395 (6,313 ) (2,874 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,291 (14,030 ) 1,246 (128,174 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 70,518 370,139 70,518 453,288 Loss on divestiture 6,550 — 6,550 — Depreciation and amortization expense 6,695 6,849 26,460 37,544 Total costs and expenses 192,091 465,138 444,874 756,320 Operating loss (102,924 ) (382,635 ) (135,670 ) (457,778 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (839 ) (150 ) (2,336 ) (2,556 ) Foreign currency gain (loss) 2,925 4,506 3,304 (6,376 ) Total other income (expense) 2,086 4,356 968 (8,932 ) Loss before income taxes (100,838 ) (378,279 ) (134,702 ) (466,710 ) Income tax benefit — — — 1,446 Net Loss (100,838 ) (378,279 ) (134,702 ) (465,264 ) Net Loss attributable to common stockholders $ (100,838 ) $ (378,279 ) $ (134,702 ) $ (465,264 ) Net Loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (2.56 ) $ (11.32 ) $ (3.69 ) $ (13.92 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 39,454 33,419 36,488 33,419

CARDLYTICS, INC.

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Delivery costs $ 627 $ 266 $ 2,427 $ 2,682 Sales and marketing expense 3,137 3,170 12,624 11,935 Research and development expense 4,144 3,843 16,392 13,262 General and administration expense 3,116 5,213 9,537 16,807 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,024 $ 12,492 $ 40,980 $ 44,686

CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASHFLOWS

(Amounts in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net Loss $ (134,702 ) $ (465,264 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Credit loss expense 1,704 2,399 Depreciation and amortization 26,460 37,544 Amortization of financing costs charged to interest expense 1,648 1,595 Amortization of right-of-use assets 3,055 6,196 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 70,518 453,288 Loss on divestiture 6,550 — Stock-based compensation expense 40,980 44,686 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,246 (128,174 ) Other non-cash (income) expense, net (4,170 ) 6,589 Income tax benefit — (1,446 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and contract assets, net (7,725 ) (4,546 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,492 535 Accounts payable 239 (893 ) Other accrued expenses (7,492 ) (9,516 ) Partner Share liability 405 1,721 Customer Incentive liability (1,393 ) 1,382 Net cash used in operating activities (185 ) (53,904 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (667 ) (1,171 ) Acquisition of patents — (175 ) Capitalized software development costs (11,725 ) (12,140 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2,274 ) Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested 2,330 — Net cash used in investing activities (10,062 ) (15,760 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 30,000 — Principal payments of debt (31 ) (35 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 55 379 Settlement of contingent consideration (50,050 ) — Deferred equity issuance costs — (157 ) Repurchase of common stock — (40,000 ) Debt issuance costs — (174 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20,026 ) (39,987 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 118 (1,926 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (30,155 ) (111,577 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — Beginning of period 121,985 233,562 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — End of period $ 91,830 $ 121,985

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated Revenue $ 89,167 $ 82,503 $ 309,204 $ 298,542 Plus: Consumer Incentives 42,780 43,613 144,222 143,935 Billings $ 131,947 $ 126,116 $ 453,426 $ 442,477 Cardlytics platform Revenue $ 82,604 $ 76,647 $ 285,425 $ 277,185 Plus: Consumer Incentives 42,780 43,613 144,222 143,935 Billings $ 125,384 $ 120,260 $ 429,647 $ 421,120 Bridg platform Revenue $ 6,563 $ 5,856 $ 23,779 $ 21,357 Plus: Consumer Incentives — — — — Billings $ 6,563 $ 5,856 $ 23,779 $ 21,357

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated Revenue $ 89,167 $ 82,503 $ 309,204 $ 298,542 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 41,880 42,511 150,578 155,507 Delivery costs(1) 7,797 6,583 28,248 30,403 Gross Profit 39,490 33,409 130,378 112,632 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 7,797 6,583 28,248 30,403 Adjusted Contribution $ 47,287 $ 39,992 $ 158,626 $ 143,035 Cardlytics platform Revenue $ 82,604 $ 76,647 $ 285,425 $ 277,185 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 41,635 42,375 149,907 154,204 Delivery costs(1) 6,027 5,271 21,447 24,112 Gross Profit 34,942 29,001 114,071 98,869 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 6,027 5,271 21,447 24,112 Adjusted Contribution $ 40,969 $ 34,272 $ 135,518 $ 122,981 Bridg platform Revenue $ 6,563 $ 5,856 $ 23,779 $ 21,357 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 245 136 671 1,303 Delivery costs(1) 1,770 1,312 6,801 6,291 Gross Profit 4,548 4,408 16,307 13,763 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 1,770 1,312 6,801 6,291 Adjusted Contribution $ 6,318 $ 5,720 $ 23,108 $ 20,054 (1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $0.6 million and $0.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $2.4 million and $2.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Loss $ (100,838 ) $ (378,279 ) $ (134,702 ) $ (465,264 ) Plus: Interest expense, net 839 150 2,336 2,556 Depreciation and amortization 6,695 6,849 26,460 37,544 Stock-based compensation expense 11,024 12,492 40,980 44,686 Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs (benefits) 1,833 1,395 (6,313 ) (2,874 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,291 (14,030 ) 1,246 (128,174 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss (2,925 ) (4,506 ) (3,304 ) 6,376 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 70,518 370,139 70,518 453,288 Loss on divestiture 6,550 — 6,550 — Restructuring and reduction of force — (347 ) — 8,139 Income tax benefit — — — (1,446 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,987 $ (6,137 ) $ 3,771 $ (45,169 )

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated Adjusted Contribution $ 47,287 $ 39,992 $ 158,626 $ 143,034 Minus: Delivery costs 7,797 6,583 28,248 30,402 Sales and marketing expense 14,111 16,825 57,425 74,745 Research and development expense 12,512 14,801 51,352 54,435 General and administration expense 13,904 20,065 58,810 81,446 Stock-based compensation expense (11,024 ) (12,492 ) (40,980 ) (44,686 ) Restructuring and reduction of force — 347 — (8,139 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,987 $ (6,137 ) $ 3,771 $ (45,169 ) Cardlytics platform Adjusted Contribution $ 40,969 $ 34,272 $ 135,518 $ 122,981 Minus: Delivery costs 6,027 5,271 21,447 24,112 Sales and marketing expense 12,249 14,484 48,671 67,830 Research and development expense 10,975 13,002 45,746 47,579 General and administration expense 13,222 19,070 56,542 79,069 Stock-based compensation expense (9,947 ) (12,309 ) (37,782 ) (43,490 ) Restructuring and reduction of force — 347 — (8,139 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,443 $ (5,593 ) $ 894 $ (43,980 ) Bridg platform Adjusted Contribution $ 6,318 $ 5,720 $ 23,108 $ 20,053 Minus: Delivery costs 1,770 1,312 6,801 6,290 Sales and marketing expense 1,862 2,341 8,754 6,915 Research and development expense 1,537 1,799 5,606 6,856 General and administration expense 682 995 2,268 2,377 Stock-based compensation expense (1,077 ) (183 ) (3,198 ) (1,196 ) Restructuring and reduction of force — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,544 $ (544 ) $ 2,877 $ (1,189 )

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Loss $ (100,838 ) $ (378,279 ) $ (134,702 ) $ (465,264 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 11,024 12,492 40,980 44,686 Foreign currency (gain) loss (2,925 ) (4,506 ) (3,304 ) 6,376 Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs (benefits) 1,833 1,395 (6,313 ) (2,874 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,258 3,459 13,589 25,019 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,291 (14,030 ) 1,246 (128,174 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 70,518 370,139 70,518 453,288 Loss on divestiture 6,550 — 6,550 — Restructuring and reduction of force — (347 ) — 8,139 Income tax benefit — — — (1,446 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 5,711 $ (9,677 ) $ (11,436 ) $ (60,250 ) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share: Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 39,454 33,419 36,488 33,419 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.14 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.80 )

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,934 $ (13,101 ) $ (185 ) $ (53,904 ) Plus: Acquisition of property and equipment (274 ) (82 ) (667 ) (1,171 ) Acquisition of patents — (101 ) — (175 ) Capitalized software development costs (3,423 ) (2,970 ) (11,725 ) (12,140 ) Free Cash Flow $ (763 ) $ (16,254 ) $ (12,577 ) $ (67,390 )

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS

(Amounts in millions) Q1 2024 Guidance Revenue $70.0 – $73.0 Plus: Consumer Incentives $35.0 – $36.0 Billings $105.0 – $109.0

Contacts:

Public Relations:

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

[email protected]