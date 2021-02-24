Cardlytics to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference and the 2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today announced it will present at two upcoming conferences: the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference and the 2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference.

  • Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Lynne Laube, and Chief Financial Officer, Andy Christiansen, will present at the Raymond James conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live.
  • Ms. Laube and Mr. Christiansen will also present at the Truist conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

A live audio webcast of each event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. After the events, an archive of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.
                                                      
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:
Angie Amberg
Cardlytics, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
William Maina
ICR, Inc.
(646) 277-1236
[email protected]

