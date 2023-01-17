CARDIFF, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Care Solace , a leader in mental health care coordination, has named experienced business growth leader Anita Ward as its new Chief Growth Officer.

Care Solace guides individuals through the complex mental health care system to connect them with available providers for their specific needs. The company’s care coordination services are available across several verticals including education, municipalities, and employers. With Ward’s extensive background in business growth and development, Care Solace is poised to continue to expand its reach beyond the current 15 million individuals on the platform.

“I believe that mental health is a basic human right and that the mental health care crisis must be solved. Navigating the outdated ecosystem is complex and challenging,” said Ward. “Care Solace’s mission to calm the chaos and eliminate the systemic issues associated with equitable access to care has a social purpose with the power to literally save lives. I am looking forward to contributing to the incredible impacts and the work that the team is already doing.”

Ward will help steer the growth and development of Care Solace as it broadens its reach beyond the current 15 million individuals on the platform. Ward has decades of experience transforming organizations and building sustainable cultures and infrastructures.

“As we embark on the next phase of expansion at Care Solace, we are proud to continue to support equitable access to care for all individuals. Our goal is to eliminate barriers to care, and we are thrilled to have Anita Ward join us as our Chief Growth Officer. With her deep commitment to equity and extensive experience in driving growth, we are confident Anita will play a vital role in helping us reach even more people in need,” said Chad Castruita, Founder, and CEO of Care Solace.

Most recently, Ward led Salary Finance’s business growth, where she remains as an Advisor. Prior, Ward was President of Operation HOPE, a global nonprofit dedicated to the financial empowerment of marginalized communities and individuals. She has served in a number of industries and in iconic organizations, like Occidental Petroleum, Chase, and American General Insurance. Ward hosts a podcast, which focuses on personal finances and their relation to mental and physical well-being. She is a Cultural Anthropologist and obtained her undergraduate and advanced degrees from the University of California Santa Barbara.

Care Solace is a social purpose organization founded with the mission to implement systemic solutions for sustainable, equitable access to mental health care. Providing a human and technology approach, Care Solace navigates the mental health care system and finds the right help for everyone in every community regardless of coverage, including private insurance, Medicaid, and sliding scale options for those without insurance. We match individuals to more than 350,0000 verified providers, perform a Warm Handoff®, and follow-up on care. Care Solace expands on existing social programs and employer EAPs and bridges the gaps for needs that exceed the scope of those services. Founded in 2017, Care Solace has proudly completed over 6.5 million support interactions across 600 organizations nationwide. To find out more, visit us at caresolace.org and follow us on LinkedIn .

