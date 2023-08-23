SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in health care technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its sponsorship of the 7th Annual Gulfcoast Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Conference, set to take place on August 26, 2023, in Sarasota, Florida. This event gathers orthopaedic surgeons, physical therapists, and occupational therapists in an interactive platform aimed at fostering education, collaboration, and advancements in orthopaedic rehabilitation.

The Gulfcoast Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Conference serves as a platform for knowledge exchange and professional networking within the orthopaedic field. With a focus on both didactic lectures and interactive panel discussions, the conference enables orthopaedic surgeons and therapists to discuss the latest treatment methodologies for various upper and lower extremity conditions. Attendees will gain insights into the critical role that physical and occupational therapy plays in the comprehensive management of these disorders.

As a sponsor of this event, CareCloud reiterates its commitment to driving innovation in healthcare technology and improving patient outcomes. The company recognizes the significance of fostering collaboration between medical professionals to enhance the quality of care provided to patients in need of orthopaedic rehabilitation.

“At CareCloud, we simplify the intricate orthopaedic billing process,” said Angela Brown, director of business development at CareCloud. “Our services encompass managing denied claims, providing prior authorization support, and ensuring accurate coding and billing. We excel in workers’ compensation cases and advanced coding, optimizing reimbursements. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and specialized knowledge, we offer tailored solutions for orthopaedic providers, freeing them to focus on exceptional patient care. Our tailored solution reflects commitment, sponsoring the 7th Annual Gulfcoast Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Conference, fostering medical collaboration and advancing patient care.”

The 7th Annual Gulfcoast Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Conference offers an ideal platform for participants to engage in open question-and-answer sessions with leading orthopaedic surgeons. The exchange of ideas and expertise facilitates the evolution of best practices in orthopaedic rehabilitation, ultimately contributing to improved patient outcomes and enhanced quality of life.

Attendees of the conference have the opportunity to earn continuing educational units (CEUs), further underlining the event’s commitment to providing valuable educational resources for professionals in the field.

CareCloud is excited to join the Gulfcoast Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Conference as a sponsor and looks forward to contributing to the success of this impactful event. For more information about CareCloud’s innovative healthcare technology solutions, please visit carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

