SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that its president and chief executive officer, Hadi Chaudhry, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Most Influential HealthTech Leaders of 2023 by Mirror Review, a prestigious technology magazine.

Mirror Review’s annual list acknowledges industry leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary innovation, vision, and impact in the healthtech space. The selection process involved comprehensive research, expert analysis, and careful evaluation of individuals who have made significant advancements in leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes.

Chaudhry has built the majority of his career at CareCloud, joining as an information technology manager in 2002. Under the visionary leadership of founder and executive chairman Mahmud Haq, Chaudhry learned and grew, and he has since taken CareCloud to new heights in the healthcare technology industry. With technology-enabled solutions that redefine the revenue cycle, Chaudhry and his leadership team have empowered healthcare organizations to streamline operations, enhance patient care, and improve financial performance. His strategic vision and passion for innovation have positioned CareCloud as a leading force in the industry. Chaudhry’s recognition as one of the Top 10 Most Influential HealthTech Leaders of 2023 by Mirror Review validates his transformative impact on the field.

“I am honored to be named one of the Top 10 Most Influential HealthTech Leaders of 2023 by Mirror Review,” said Chaudhry. “We have an extraordinary team at CareCloud, whose unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence drives our success. We are passionate about revolutionizing the way healthcare organizations leverage technology to deliver efficient, high-quality care. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and developing innovative solutions that have a meaningful impact on patients and providers alike.”

CareCloud offers a comprehensive suite of healthcare technology solutions that includes revenue cycle management, electronic health records, practice management, patient engagement tools and more. These solutions are designed to benefit physicians, back-office teams, and patients, enhancing various aspects of healthcare operations. By leveraging these offerings, healthcare providers can optimize workflows, improve patient experiences, and achieve better financial performance.

Mirror Review’s acknowledgment of Hadi Chaudhry as one of the most influential healthtech leaders further validates CareCloud’s commitment to driving innovation and spearheading positive change within the industry. To learn more about how CareCloud is redefining the next generation of technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions, visit carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

