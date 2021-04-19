CareCloud Promotes New Leadership to Further Enhance Client Experience and Results

SOMERSET, N.J., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced the promotion of two leaders within its management team: Daniel Masvidal to Senior Vice President of Client Success, and Dwight Garvin to Senior Vice President of Professional Services. Masvidal and Garvin are working to enhance the client experiences and outcomes as the company’s client roster continues to grow.

“By appointing the brightest in our sector, we ensure our teams are positioned to provide unrivaled solutions and an unmatched client experience,” said Hadi Chaudhry, CEO and President, CareCloud. “Masvidal and Garvin are respected professionals whose impressive backgrounds in healthcare IT will help us ramp up client services to complement our organic growth and sales initiatives.”

As Senior Vice President of Client Success, Daniel Masvidal leads the company’s team of client success professionals, ensuring that CareCloud continues to deliver an exceptional and personalized experience. Previously, Masvidal served as VP of Client Success for CareCloud, where he led the team to support the company’s rapid expansion. In this role, he transformed the client success team to better serve CareCloud’s growing base of larger, complex medical groups by building a scalable infrastructure and processes that enhanced customer loyalty. Masvidal has been an integral part of the CareCloud team since 2013.

“CareCloud has the unique ability to serve small, medium, and large-scale healthcare providers,” said Daniel Masvidal, Senior Vice President of Client Success, CareCloud. “Because our solutions are so comprehensive, we have the privilege of building close-knit relationships across a variety of practice sizes and structures in all 50 states. Combining the right mix of talented professionals with our product portfolio’s world-class infrastructure allows us to boost retention and overall customer satisfaction. I look forward to helping raise the bar on client success even higher.”

As Senior Vice President of Professional Services, Dwight Garvin is responsible for managing the implementations, integrations, education, and enrollment of CareCloud products. His broad experience, ranging from project management to strategic planning, has equipped Garvin to ensure success across CareCloud’s diverse portfolio. Garvin assumes this role after previously serving as the VP of Professional Services for CareCloud, where he was responsible for the successful implementation of CareCloud’s solutions. With seven years of healthcare IT experience working for companies such as athenahealth, Deloitte, and Cerner, Garvin brings valuable industry insight to CareCloud’s client success team.

“This is an exciting time to be involved in the operational success of our clients,” said Dwight Garvin, Senior Vice President of Professional Services, CareCloud. “Our client base is growing, making it imperative that we expand and enrich the implementation services that so many of our new clients rely on.”

