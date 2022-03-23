CareCloud to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

CareCloud CFO Bill Korn to Join Panel Discussion on “Technology Improving Healthcare”

SOMERSET, N.J., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today CareCloud CFO Bill Korn has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, and taking place from 9:00am – 5:00pm EDT on March 28-30.

Bill will talk about digital healthcare during a panel discussion entitled “Technology Improving Healthcare” on Wednesday, March 30 at 1:30pm EDT. Other panelists will include Augmedix, Inc., Biotricity, Inc. and TRxADE HEALTH, Inc

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.
Click Here to Reserve your seat.

Meetings with CareCloud’s management team may be requested via the conference’s sponsor, or through CareCloud’s IR representation, Gene Mannheimer at ICR Westwicke, by email at CareCloudIR@westwicke.com.

To view CareCloud’s latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

About CareCloud
CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCP and MTBCO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.carecloud.com.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud
bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:
Gene Mannheimer
ICR Westwicke
CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:
Kaitlyn Mode
Corporate Communications Manager
CareCloud
kmode@carecloud.com

