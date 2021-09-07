CareCloud to Present at September Investor Conferences

Breaking News
SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company” or “CareCloud”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in cloud-based healthcare technology and revenue cycle solutions, announced today that management will participate in three institutional investor conference events and one retail investor conference during the month of September 2021.

Meetings with the management team may be requested via the conference’s sponsor, or through CareCloud’s IR representation, Matt Kreps at Darrow Associates, by email at [email protected] or by phone at (214) 597-8200.

Conferences in which CareCloud management will participate include:

Thursday, September 9, 2021
Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference
One on one meetings available

Monday, September 13, 2021
H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference
Pre-recorded fireside chat available in the conference platform
One on one meetings available

Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Benzinga Virtual Healthcare SmallCap Conference
A group presentation conducted at 11:30 am Eastern Time will be available on the Investor Relations “Events” page at ir.carecloud.com/events
One on one meetings available, including for individual and family office investors

Thursday, September 30, 2021
2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
A group presentation conducted at 10:40 am Eastern Time will be available and webcast via our Investor Relations “Events” page at ir.carecloud.com/events
One on one meetings available

About CareCloud
CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
[email protected]
(214) 597-8200

