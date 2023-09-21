SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its participation at Google’s ChromeOS Partner Summit: Solution Showcase, taking place in New York on October 18, 2023.

At this exclusive event, CareCloud will showcase its groundbreaking collaboration with Google Cloud, announced in late July 2023. This partnership combines CareCloud’s AI experience with Google Cloud’s generative AI technology to enhance ambulatory practices, particularly benefiting small- to medium-sized healthcare providers. Generative AI can identify complex trends and patterns, leading to personalized patient care, improved clinical decisions, better outcomes, and cost reduction. Essentially, this collaboration introduces a digital assistant to ambulatory practices, automating tasks, streamlining workflows, and supporting clinicians in their delivery of high-quality care.

CareCloud’s AI capabilities have been consistently serving the healthcare industry for the past two decades. Currently, more than 95% of the claims submitted by CareCloud on behalf of clients are processed using AI, incorporating predefined rules to ensure that payers have access to all the necessary documentation.

With a vast number of healthcare providers already reaping the benefits of CareCloud’s state-of-the-art AI and machine learning-based scrubbing systems, as well as advanced robotic process automation, CareCloud has consistently raised the bar for excellence in healthcare technology.

The Solution Showcase is set to become an exclusive platform for attendees to immerse themselves in CareCloud’s groundbreaking generative AI solution, which is scheduled for launch just before the event. CareCloud stands as one of the few chosen partners to showcase their innovative products at the prestigious Google ChromeOS event. CareCloud will be at Station #2 within the Contact Center and Healthcare Booth, where they will be conducting live demonstrations from 10 to 11 a.m. ET.

Adeel Sarwar, chief technology officer at CareCloud, remarked, “We’ve harnessed the capabilities of AI and ML for the last two decades. As we stand on the cusp of the next era of healthcare, we’re thrilled to unveil our groundbreaking generative AI solutions at the ChromeOS Partner Summit: Solution Showcase. CareCloud’s investment to leverage AI for healthcare solutions has consistently propelled us to the forefront of the industry. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to share our vision for the future of healthcare technology with attendees, marking a significant milestone in our journey.”

For more information about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

