SOMERSET, N.J., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced its participation at the Medical Practice Excellence: Financial and Operations Conference hosted by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA). The event will take place from March 19-21 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida, and CareCloud will be exhibiting in booth 313.

MGMA, a renowned organization focused on the business of medical practice management since 1926, represents more than 350,000 physicians with a membership base of 15,000 group medical practices, from small private practices to large national health systems. MGMA provides innovative solutions and resources to help its members improve profitability, achieve financial sustainability, and set the industry benchmark for physician compensation and other key performance indicators.

The MGMA conference offers attendees the opportunity to gain valuable insights from both financial and operational perspectives and stay informed about the latest trends and topics that will shape the future success of medical practice organizations.

CareCloud will showcase its comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions at booth 313, including its powerful revenue cycle management (RCM) solution, Concierge. Concierge can help healthcare providers improve cash flow, reduce denials and rejections, enhance the patient experience, and increase revenue. By leveraging advanced technology and automation to streamline and optimize the healthcare revenue cycle, Concierge can significantly reduce errors and identify missed revenue opportunities, leading to improved financial sustainability for healthcare organizations.

“MGMA provides an invaluable platform for healthcare professionals to connect, learn, and advance in the ever-evolving healthcare industry,” said Brian Zelenka, CareCloud’s vice president of marketing. “For CareCloud, attending the MGMA financial and operations conference is not only an opportunity to showcase our innovative solutions, but also to understand the needs and challenges of medical practices, ultimately leading to better solutions and improved patient outcomes.”

For more information about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

