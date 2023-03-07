SOMERSET, N.J., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it will be exhibiting at the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) Spring Meeting in booth 10. The event is scheduled to take place from March 16-19, 2023, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, FL.

APPNA, established in 1977, represents and supports 18,000 physicians of Pakistani descent practicing in the U.S. Many of these physicians serve in underserved communities, providing high-quality healthcare to diverse patient populations. APPNA provides its members with educational programs, workshops, conferences, and mentorship programs to help them succeed in their careers and make a positive impact in their communities. Additionally, the organization provides philanthropic support for healthcare initiatives in Pakistan and other developing countries, improving healthcare access and outcomes for those in need.

CareCloud, a leading healthcare technology company with a global workforce and offices in Pakistan, presents a unique opportunity for physicians attending APPNA to learn how CareCloud is redefining the next generation of technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions. At booth 10, attendees can engage with CareCloud’s knowledgeable staff, who will share insights into the company’s award-winning solutions designed to help physicians optimize practice management, streamline workflows, and enhance patient outcomes. CareCloud’s advanced technological capabilities have made it a trusted partner for healthcare providers nationwide. Physicians visiting the booth can expect valuable insights into how CareCloud’s solutions can be seamlessly integrated into their practice management system or used as standalone tools to optimize their revenue cycle management.

“Pakistani-born physicians are highly valued in the U.S. healthcare system, as they bring diverse skills and expertise to the profession,” said Hadi Chaudhry, CareCloud’s president and chief executive officer. “Our longstanding ties to Pakistan add immeasurable value to our participation in APPNA’s meetings. As a trusted resource for Pakistani-born physicians, we take great pride in supporting their search for healthcare technology solutions that precisely meet their unique needs. We’re thrilled to join our peers at the Spring Meeting and highlighting the many ways in which CareCloud can help physicians take their practices to the next level.”

Attendees of the APPNA Spring Meeting are encouraged to stop by booth 10 and explore the array of innovative solutions that CareCloud has to offer. For more information about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

