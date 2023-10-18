SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for outpatient practices nationwide, today announced the launch of the first three features of CirrusAI, its innovative generative AI platform. CirrusAI is designed to serve as a digital healthcare assistant, helping to enhance clinical decision-making, streamline workflows, reduce administrative burdens, optimize revenue management, and promote patient-centered care.

CirrusAI is a state-of-the-art healthcare AI platform that was first introduced in July 2023 . It is powered by Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and is poised to help reshape how healthcare professionals deliver patient care and manage their office workflows. CirrusAI will offer a comprehensive suite of features in the future. The initial functions of CirrusAI that were launched today include:

AI-Powered Clinical Decision Support: Cirrus Guide automates clinical data input, and assists clinicians in workflow tasks, providing real-time, evidence-based recommendations and personalized suggestions via Vertex AI’s generative AI tools for providers to consider. This innovation can lead to enhanced diagnosis accuracy and treatment planning.

Cirrus Guide automates clinical data input, and assists clinicians in workflow tasks, providing real-time, evidence-based recommendations and personalized suggestions via Vertex AI’s generative AI tools for providers to consider. This innovation can lead to enhanced diagnosis accuracy and treatment planning. AI-Powered Virtual Support Assistant: Cirrus Chat facilitates natural language conversations with practice staff members, offering valuable assistance in navigating CareCloud EHR workflows. This tool streamlines post-training and onboarding for new staff, reducing response times and providing real-time assistance, ultimately saving time.

Cirrus Chat facilitates natural language conversations with practice staff members, offering valuable assistance in navigating CareCloud EHR workflows. This tool streamlines post-training and onboarding for new staff, reducing response times and providing real-time assistance, ultimately saving time. AI-Driven Appeals: Cirrus Appeals generates customized appeal letters by analyzing patient claim details, the appeal’s reason, and the specific payer involved for healthcare workers to review, edit, and send. This functionality supports CareCloud’s revenue cycle management (RCM) teams in optimizing providers’ RCM and securing proper reimbursement.

CirrusAI seamlessly integrates with CareCloud’s electronic health record (EHR) solution, talkEHR , making it easily accessible to providers of all sizes. CirrusAI is also designed to be compatible with other EHR systems, and CareCloud plans to make it available soon on Google Cloud Marketplace. This would make it even easier for healthcare organizations and EHR providers to add CirrusAI to their workflows.

With more than two decades of expertise in the healthcare industry and an extensive repository of healthcare data, CareCloud is proficient at recognizing patterns in clinicians’ historical notes. Leveraging this data in a de-identified manner, CareCloud can create prompts that CirrusAI can use to craft personalized care plans that align with each provider’s unique writing style, terminology, and tone.

Adeel Sarwar, chief technology officer at CareCloud, said, “CirrusAI embodies our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing healthcare through the responsible and ethical use of cutting-edge AI technologies. We are actively developing additional features to complement this advanced suite, and our dedication to harnessing AI’s potential to improve patient care and transform the healthcare industry remains steadfast.”

“Bringing gen AI to its platform will equip smaller clinics and doctors’ offices with many of the same tech advantages of large hospital systems,” said Aashima Gupta, global director, Healthcare Strategy & Solutions for Google Cloud. “These advancements to CirrusAI will help physicians make highly informed decisions for optimal patient outcomes.”

Google Cloud’s customers retain control over their data. In healthcare settings, access and use of patient data is protected through the implementation of Google Cloud’s reliable infrastructure and secure data storage that support HIPAA compliance, along with each customer’s security, privacy controls, and processes. In addition, Vertex AI supports HIPAA compliance.

Sarwar and the CareCloud team are set to deliver a live demonstration showcasing CirrusAI’s capabilities at the ChromeOS Global Partner Summit 2023, scheduled for Wednesday, October 18 in New York City. CareCloud has earned the distinction of being one of the select partners chosen to present its cutting-edge products at this prestigious Google ChromeOS event. You can find CareCloud at Station #2, located within the Contact Center and Healthcare Booth, where live demonstrations will be conducted between 10 and 11 a.m. ET.

To explore more about CirrusAI and its groundbreaking capabilities, please visit carecloud.com/cirrusai.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

