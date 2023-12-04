SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced the appointment of Justin Pierce as its new chief sales officer (CSO). In this role, Pierce will be responsible for driving sustainable revenue growth and enhancing CareCloud’s position in the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Pierce brings more than two decades of experience in the healthcare technology and services industry, having held leadership positions at Azalea Health, abeo, and Ventra Health. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to forge strong relationships with physician group leaders, hospital executives, and healthcare business professionals, helping them address their most critical clinical, financial, and operational challenges.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Justin Pierce to the CareCloud team as our new chief sales officer,” said Hadi Chaudhry, president and chief executive officer of CareCloud. “His extensive experience, strategic vision, and commitment to clients make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that Justin’s leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission of empowering healthcare providers and achieving sustained growth and lasting value for our clients and stakeholders.”

Pierce holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from the University of Georgia and has a deep understanding of the latest trends and developments in the healthcare industry. He is actively involved in multiple healthcare business and management associations, demonstrating his dedication to staying at the forefront of industry knowledge and providing strategic guidance to his clients and the company.

“I am thrilled to join CareCloud, a company that is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through innovative solutions,” said Pierce. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with the talented team at CareCloud to address the evolving needs of healthcare providers and contribute to the company’s growth and success.”

In his role as CSO, Pierce will focus on developing and executing strategic initiatives to drive sales, foster client relationships, and strengthen CareCloud’s position as a leader in the healthcare technology and services sector.

