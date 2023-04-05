SOMERSET, N.J., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has announced its participation in the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition. The event will take place from April 17-21, 2023, in Chicago. CareCloud will showcase its technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions that cater to the unique needs of healthcare providers.

CareCloud prioritizes the proper exchange of personal health information, invests in advanced technologies, and aims to empower patients to proactively manage their health while reducing the burden of in-person visits on physicians. The company has secured Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology certification for its electronic health records and received a Chrome Enterprise Recommended designation from Google for its talkEHR platform.

CareCloud also offers technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions that help healthcare organizations streamline their financial operations and improve revenue capture, billing, and collections. CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of solutions and services addresses critical barriers for healthcare providers today, such as interoperability, staffing challenges, user experience, and cost.

The company’s medSR division will also be exhibiting at HIMSS, showcasing consulting services that span RCM to optimization of workflows for healthcare practices and hospitals. The range of services includes process reengineering and workflow optimization, technology upgrades, and staff training.

Hadi Chaudhry, the president and chief executive officer of CareCloud, will meet with investors at the HIMSS conference, where he will be joined by CareCloud’s chief financial officer, Bill Korn. In addition, CareCloud’s booth will be featured on a booth tour for investors, providing them with a comprehensive overview of the company’s offerings and services.

“The modernization of healthcare information technology is imperative in enhancing patient outcomes, curbing costs, and expanding access to care,” stated Chaudhry. “However, outdated legacy systems and fragmented technology have created obstacles in effective communication with patients, resulting in delays and compromising the quality of care provided. CareCloud not only transforms the healthcare experience, but also makes it more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric, enabling physicians to focus on what truly matters – providing exceptional care to their patients.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit CareCloud and medSR in booth 4650 to learn more about how they are revolutionizing the healthcare landscape with their solutions and services. Investors can schedule to meet with Chaudhry and Korn by emailing CareCloudIR@westwicke.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

