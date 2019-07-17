CareCredit Is Now Integrated into Blueprint OMS (Office Management System) to Make it Easier to Help Patients Get Care

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCredit, a Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) solution and a leading provider of patient financing, is now integrated with Blueprint OMS, a product of Blueprint Solutions, a privately held software service company that provides leading, cloud-based audiology software for hearing healthcare providers throughout the world. Through the integration, it is now easier for providers to help their patients apply for special financing options through CareCredit in order to better manage the cost of technology and get the hearing care they want and need.

With CareCredit integrated with Blueprint OMS, hearing healthcare providers and their teams can save time and increase productivity. Through the integration, teams can now process CareCredit transactions and have them automatically write back to the ledger, saving time and minimizing human error. Helping patients apply for CareCredit is also easier. The patient information is automatically transferred to the CareCredit application, so all the team has to do is complete a few fields of information and click “submit” to receive a credit decisions within seconds. Additionally, teams can look up a cardholder account number when a patient does not have his or her CareCredit credit card available and access the CareCredit online payment calculator.

“One of the main barriers stopping patients from purchasing recommended hearing devices can be cost,” said Randy Baldwin, Vice President of Specialty Markets at CareCredit. “The CareCredit integration with Blueprint OMS gives practices easy access to a financial solution that helps more patients fit optimal care and hearing health solutions into their monthly budget.”

“Our hearing software is more than an office management system. It’s a foundation for managing and growing business by providing improved staff efficiency, patient retention and increased sales,” said Henrik Nielsen, President, Blueprint Solutions. “Being able to process CareCredit transactions and applications from Blueprint OMS helps practices achieve that goal.”

Hearing care providers who accept CareCredit and use Blueprint OMS can go to blueprintsolutions.us for more information and to request a demo of the integration features.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $130 billion in sales financed and 74.5 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

CareCredit is a health, wellness and personal care credit card dedicated to helping people get the care they want and need. For more than 30 years, CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, has helped millions of people by offering special financing options with convenient monthly payments. CareCredit is accepted at more than 210,000 locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures, treatments, products and services.

About Blueprint Solutions:



Blueprint Solutions have been providing leading cloud-based hearing healthcare software solutions since 2005 and is today serving hearing healthcare professionals in 15 countries. Blueprint OMS is the most scalable, customizable, configurable, and user-friendly office management system available for hearing healthcare today — Designed by hearing healthcare providers and backed with superior support and service

