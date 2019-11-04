CareDx Advances Patient Care with AlloSure 3.0

CareDx drives continued transplant focused improvements to AlloSure

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announces the launch of AlloSure 3.0, the next iteration in continued transplant patient-focused improvements.

CareDx continues to drive innovation in the field. AlloSure continues to provide:

Better care with a new minimum of only one tube of blood required

Better science with the lowest limit of detection now at 0.12%

Better insights by appropriately stratifying patients with T-cell mediated rejection (TCMR)

CareDx has new data showing AlloSure provides more in-depth insights into patients with TCMR1A and borderline rejection. Data suggests the heterogeneous pattern of these diagnoses is associated with varying degrees of organ injury. The prospective, multicenter analysis across leading transplant centers shows that AlloSure remained low in patients that continued to have a stable clinical profile and was elevated in patients that had declining clinical profiles. This highlights the ability to use AlloSure to better risk stratify transplant patients with borderline, TCMR1A, and subclinical rejection.

“From our analysis of AlloSure in these patients, we found the measure of organ injury can discriminate those who are at risk and those who are not, allowing the future consideration of potential immunotherapy optimization based on AlloSure changes,” said Keith Melancon, MD, Transplant Surgeon at George Washington. “This is a major step towards personalized care for transplant patients.”

“A patient recently shared with me his experience with the regular lab workups is painful, with so many tubes of blood removed. We strive to create solutions that can meet all transplant patient needs, down to the youngest recipient who may not have much blood to give,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “AlloSure continues to show our commitment to driving new developments that impact transplant patients.”

