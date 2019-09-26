Breaking News
Home / Top News / CareDx Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Eurofins Viracor

CareDx Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Eurofins Viracor

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

CareDx protects transplantation innovation by enforcing patent protection

BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement suit against Eurofins Viracor, Inc., in the United States District Court for Delaware.  CareDx is asserting U.S. Patent No. 8,703,652, which is exclusively licensed to CareDx from Stanford University.  This patent covers non-invasive monitoring of organ transplant rejection through cell-free DNA analysis. CareDx is seeking all available remedies, including damages and injunctive relief. The suit asserts that Eurofins Viracor infringes CareDx’s patent by marketing and performance of a test that performs an analysis of cell-free DNA from a transplant patient to inform on rejection.

CareDx has been dedicated to continued research and development in transplantation for 20 years, and secured an exclusive license to the technology when it acquired ImmunMetrix in 2014.

“The intellectual property behind AlloSure was developed both with and for the transplant community,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “We are prepared to vigorously defend our intellectual property where appropriate to support continued innovation in transplantation and to protect the substantial investments we have made, as well as the leadership position we have developed over many years of effort.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

Michael Bell
Chief Financial Officer, CareDx Inc.
415-287-2324
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.