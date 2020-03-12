Breaking News
CareDx Joins National Kidney Foundation on World Kidney Day to Support Kidney Transplant Community

CareDx CMO to Chair Upcoming NKF San Francisco Kidney Walk

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leader in precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today honors World Kidney Day and reinforces commitment to the kidney transplant community.

World Kidney Day is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of our kidneys to our overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide. CareDx celebrates World Kidney Day by hosting the National Kidney Foundation Walk Breakfast to raise awareness and funds for the Kidney Walk in San Francisco.

CareDx’s Chief Marketing Officer, Sasha King, was announced by NKF as the 2020 San Francisco Kidney Walk Chair. The Kidney Walk will be held on Sunday, June 14th at the Embarcadero Plaza.

“CareDx is a true partner to the transplant community, with incredible patient centricity. I applaud their focus on patient advocacy and dedication to kidney care,” said Doris Lew, National Kidney Foundation Community Outreach Coordinator and kidney transplant recipient.

“CareDx is deeply entrenched with the kidney community, and we are glad to bring a focus on transplant education to World Kidney Day,” said Sasha King, Chief Marketing Officer. “I am honored to be the San Francisco chair for the 2020 Kidney Walk. I look forward to continue working with the NKF to provide kidney transplant patients with the resources and innovations to help improve their lives.”

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

