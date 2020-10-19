Breaking News
CareDx Leads in Innovation with AlloSeq Portfolio at ASHI 2020

Virtual events to highlight newest innovation and solutions for HLA labs during ASHI conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced that it will share the latest data on CareDx products for HLA laboratories at the 46th annual meeting of The American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI). ASHI will be hosted virtually from October 19th – 21st 2020.

At ASHI 2020, CareDx will host a virtual symposium, a virtual happy hour, and several meet-the-expert sessions. The symposium titled “Changing the Paradigm of HLA Typing: More HLA, More than HLA” will be held on Tuesday, Oct 20th from 2 PM – 3 PM EDT. The program will highlight the experience from Dr. Rajalingam Raja, Ph.D., FRCPath., D(ABHI). He is the Director of the Immunogenetics and Transplantation Laboratory at UCSF and will share his experience using AlloSeq Tx17 as their primary HLA typing solution.

Additionally, there will be one oral talk on AlloSeq Tx 17 and nine posters on CareDx offerings presented during ASHI:

Presentation: Monday, October 19th, 2020, 3:00 – 4:30 PM EDT

  • Reduced PCR-induced errors from a hybrid capture-based NGS assay for HLA typing – Nicholas Brown, PhD, University of Pennsylvania

Poster Session: Tuesday, October 20th, 2020, 5:30 – 6:30 PM EDT

  • AlloSeq Tx Hybrid Capture Technique allows successful typing with poorly performing registry samples and difficult samples where PCR-based methodologies fail
  • Beyond HLA-NGS AlloSeq TX 8 novel hybrid capture approach for high throughput volunteer donor typing with expandable gene content including ABO
  • 96 Sample throughput HLA typing following targeted gene enrichment by hybrid capture
  • Quantitative application of hybrid capture for HLA typing: Confirmation of hemizygosity and potential for detection of LOH
  • Genetic risk factors in solid organ transplantation: Beyond classical human leukocyte antigen
  • Description of 14 new HLA-J alleles reveals four distinct lineages
  • The HLA-F, -G, -H haplotype on the 8.1 ancestral haplotype differs from non-8.1 haplotypes with a *01:01:01:01: Implications for disease association studies and unrelated hematopoietic stem cell transplant
  • 35 UNIQUE HLA-f, -G, -H Haplotypes and their relationships to HLA-A: HLA-A is insufficient as a marker for genomic matching in unrelated HSCT
  • AlloSeq HCT, an accurate, reproducible and sensitive NGS-based solution for chimerism monitoring

“These unprecedented times shine a light on how important our work is within the HLA community,” said Maria P. Bettinotti, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Director, Immunogenetics Laboratory, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. “I am glad that CareDx is leveraging this Virtual ASHI platform and engaging this community while offering collaborative and innovative talks during this conference.”

“Each year ASHI allows us to update the HLA laboratory community on the work that CareDx is doing in the field of immunogenetics and transplant immunology,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “This year, we will have some exciting presentations for the pre- and post-transplant audiences along with multiple opportunities for physicians to learn from one another and get valuable updates regarding best practices in patient care.”

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
[email protected]

