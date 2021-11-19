CareDx Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Third Consecutive Year

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) — The Transplant Company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced its inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. This marks the third consecutive year that CareDx has been included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Inclusion on the list was based, in part, on CareDx’s strong revenue growth in 2020, which included record revenue of $192.2 million in 2020, an increase of nearly 300% since 2017. For the full year 2021, the company anticipates revenue to be in the range of $290 to $293 million in 2021, representing an expected increase of more than 50% versus last year. Key accomplishments for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, include the extension of the company’s leadership position in transplant centers with the utilization of AlloMap Heart in over 90% of heart centers and AlloSure Kidney in over 70% of kidney centers.

“Our strong performance further solidified CareDx as the leading transplant company serving the continuum of pre- to post-transplant needs of patients, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized for our efforts on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “Recognition on this list for the third consecutive year is a reflection of our unrelenting commitment to transplant patients and focus on furthering innovation, including our significant progress towards pan-organ leadership by being the first company in the space with dd-cfDNA for heart, kidney and lung patients, and the first and only to achieve multi-modality transplant coverage.”

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding CareDx’s anticipated revenue in year 2021, and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through CareDx’s inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ (“DTF500”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that the CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of its inclusion in the DTF500; risks that CareDx fails to achieve its anticipated revenue in 2021 as planned; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

