CareDx Presents Groundbreaking AlloSure® Data at the 2021 American Transplant Congress

Transplant physicians to present 40 scientific abstracts, plus two symposia to highlight latest data from multi-center studies on clinical utility of AlloSure

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced its participation in the 2021 American Transplant Congress (ATC), including two symposia and the presentation of 40 scientific abstracts.

“We look forward to sharing groundbreaking findings from ADMIRAL and KOAR, both multi-center, prospective studies as we continue to drive innovation in transplantation,” said Reg Seeto, President & CEO of CareDx. “These are the first long-term studies on donor-derived cell-free DNA. They are part of 40 scientific abstracts from more than 30 authors, representing 25 centers, related to CareDx solutions accepted by ATC.”

The first symposium, scheduled for Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. EDT will cover AlloSure utility in heart, lung, and liver transplant recipients.

Featured speakers:

  • Mario Deng, MD, FACC, FESC, UCLA Health
  • Manreet Kanwar, MD, Allegheny General Hospital
  • Sam Weigt, MD, UCLA Health
  • Deborah Jo Levine, MD, UT San Antonio
  • Sander Florman, MD, Mount Sinai

The second symposium, scheduled for Monday, June 7, 2021 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. EDT will highlight findings from the ADMIRAL study, the largest multi-center report looking at real-world prospective utility of AlloSure. Speakers will also present one-year data from the first 1,000 patients enrolled in the KOAR study, a landmark registry that evaluates AlloSure utility in discriminating rejection from no rejection, impact on the reduction in number of biopsies, and ability to prognosticate graft survival rates in kidney transplant recipients.

Featured speakers:

  • Gaurav Gupta, MD, VCU Health
  • Lihong Bu, MD, PhD, University of Minnesota Medical Center
  • Tarek Alhamad, MD, MS, FACP, FASN, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
  • Jonathan S. Bromberg, MD, PhD, University of Maryland School of Medicine
  • Stanley C. Jordan, MD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

“ATC is one of the premier events for clinicians and scientists in transplantation to come together and share the best the field has to offer,” said Jonathan Bromberg, MD, PhD, University of Maryland School of Medicine. “I’m excited to connect with other colleagues and share the latest data coming out of the ADMIRAL study, the largest prospective real-world report looking at the utility of donor-derived cell-free DNA in kidney transplant recipients. Findings from this study have the potential to significantly impact the care for this group of patients.”

In addition, CareDx will host a special virtual event for investors on the latest innovations in transplantation on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EDT. 

Featured speakers:

  • Reg Seeto, President & CEO, CareDx
  • Sham Dholakia, MD, DPhil, SVP of Medical Affairs, CareDx
  • Daniel Brennan, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine
  • Eugene C. DePasquale, MD, Keck Medicine of USC
  • Manikkam Suthanthiran, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine
  • Deborah Jo Levine, MD, UT Health San Antonio
  • Sander Florman, MD, Mount Sinai Health System
  • Jacfranz Guiteau, MD, Medical City Healthcare
  • Brian J. Berthiaume, MHA, UAB Medicine

This special investor event is not part of the ATC programing. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3bRwFUi

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:
CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
646-924-1769
[email protected]

