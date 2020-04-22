CareDx Presents New Heart and Lung Transplant Data in Virtual Meetings

Leading transplant clinicians to present ten ISHLT accepted abstracts

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the delivery of content on state-of-the-art research accepted at the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplants (ISHLT) annual meeting that was originally scheduled for April 22-25, 2020 in Montreal, Canada.

CareDx’s program will include two virtual abstract sessions with prominent authors delivering ten abstracts accepted for presentation at the ISHLT Annual Scientific Sessions, and a virtual symposium with leaders in the field of heart transplantation delivering cutting edge content on HeartCare, AlloMap, AlloSure, and RemoTraC.

“I am glad to see CareDx providing a platform to share some of the latest innovations in care for heart and lung transplant patients through virtual platforms,” said Jon Kobashigawa, MD, Cedars Sinai.

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, five abstracts will be presented:

Gene Expression Profile Scores with AlloMap are higher in malignancy – Kiran Khush, MD – Stanford

The Effect of Pre-Transplant MCS on AlloMap Gene Expression Profile scores and AlloSure Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA – Nir Uriel, MD – Columbia

Correlation of Gene Expression Profile scores with AlloMap and CMV infection – Manreet Kanwar, MD – Allegheny

AlloSure Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA is associated with CAV – Luise Holzhauser, MD – University of Chicago

AlloSure Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA precedes graft dysfunction in AMR – Cassandra Buto-Colletti, DO – VCU

On Thursday, April 23, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, a virtual symposium on HeartCare, RemoTraC, and HeartCare cases examples will be presented:

Speakers:

Jon Kobashigawa, MD – Cedars-Sinai

Mario Deng, MD – UCLA

Paul Kim, MD – UCSD

Ashrith Guha, MD – Houston Methodist

Sandra Carey, PhD – Baylor

On Friday, April 24, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, five abstracts will be presented:

Gene Expression Profile scores with AlloMap in combined heart-kidney transplant patients – Eugene DePasquale, MD – USC

Correlating AlloSure Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA and IVUS – Nirav Raval, MD – Advent Health

Early Experience with AlloSure Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA in lung transplant patients – Deborah Levine, MD – UT Health San Antonio

Experience with AlloMap Gene Expression Profiling in the pediatric heart transplant population – Thomas Zellers, MD – Dallas Children’s Hospital

Hepatitis C viremic donors and AlloSure Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA as a marker of inflammation and graft injury – Mary Beth Maydosz, NP – INOVA

“We are proud to have had the most successful ISHLT abstract session to date, with over ten abstracts accepted. We look forward to also contributing to ISHLTv. These abstracts further solidify the immense value of the multimodal molecular diagnostic tools – HeartCare, AlloSure, and AlloMap – for the surveillance of heart transplant patients,” says Sham Dholakia, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at CareDx.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com .

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

[email protected]