CareDx Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Recent highlights:

Achieved total revenue for the third quarter of 2017 of $12.2 million

— AlloMap® revenue was $8.2 million in the quarter, with US test volume increasing 7% year-over-year

— Olerup® revenue contributed $3.9 million in the third quarter

— AlloMap® revenue was $8.2 million in the quarter, with US test volume increasing 7% year-over-year — Olerup® revenue contributed $3.9 million in the third quarter Launched AlloSure® commercially on October 9 th , 2017 with Medicare reimbursement at $2,840.75 per test and 14 U.S. transplant centers providing AlloSure testing to patients in October

, 2017 with Medicare reimbursement at $2,840.75 per test and 14 U.S. transplant centers providing AlloSure testing to patients in October Received preliminary 2018 Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS) from Medicare that includes a 14% increase to AlloMap reimbursement to $3,240, effective January 1, 2018

Completed an upsized public offering in October, raising $18.3 million in net proceeds

“With our core products performing well, we have a strong platform in place to grow CareDx’s business in 2018 and beyond. We are excited to have had a successful AlloSure launch ahead of our original timeline, representing a transformational business opportunity for CareDx while meeting the needs of kidney transplant patients across the US,” said Peter Maag, CareDx President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, our recent successful follow-on offering provides increased financial flexibility as we continue our drive towards profitability in 2018.”

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $12.2 million compared with $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2016. Revenue from AlloMap tests for the quarter was $8.2 million compared with $8.6 million in the same period in 2016. Revenue recognized in the third quarter of 2016 included $0.9 million related to a catch-up of cash collections from prior periods. Olerup revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $3.9 million, compared to $3.8 million in the same period in 2016.

For the third quarter of 2017, net loss was $14.3 million compared to net loss of $3.8 million in the same period in 2016. The third quarter of 2017 net loss includes charges totaling $9.2 million for changes in the estimated fair values of warrant and derivative liabilities, and contingent consideration. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.63 in the third quarter of 2017, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.20 and $0.26, respectively, in the third quarter of 2016.

For the third quarter of 2017, non-GAAP net loss was $3.3 million compared to non-GAAP net loss of $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.15 in the third quarter of 2017, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.15 in the third quarter of 2016.

Net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2017 was $2.2 million compared with $1.2 million in the comparative 2016 period, and year-to-date net cash used in operating activities was $12.2 million compared to $13.5 million for the corresponding period in 2016. Cash and cash equivalents were $6.0 million and restricted cash was $9.6 million as of September 30, 2017.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

2017 Guidance

For the full year 2017, CareDx expects revenue to be in the range of $47 million to $49 million, excluding any potential AlloSure revenue.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products across the transplant testing continuum, including AlloMap and AlloSure for post-transplant surveillance and Olerup SSP®, Olerup QTYPE®, and Olerup SBT™ for pre-transplant HLA testing.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the Company’s fiscal 2017 revenue, prospects and drive toward future profitability. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 filed by CareDx with the SEC on April 21, 2017 and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CareDx has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and also on a non-GAAP basis in this release, including non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share. We define non-GAAP net loss and per share results as the GAAP net loss and per share results excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation; changes in estimated fair value of warrants, derivative liabilities and contingent consideration; acquisition related impairment charges and amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments and related tax effects, costs involved with completing an acquisition; amortization of debt discount; and certain other financing charges. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in assessing our operating results through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business operating results over multiple periods. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with CareDx’s GAAP financial statements, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of CareDx’s operating results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided immediately following the financial tables.

CareDx, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue: Testing revenue $ 8,163 $ 8,613 $ 24,485 $ 22,317 Product revenue 3,873 3,754 10,916 7,228 Collaboration and license revenue 155 108 420 226 Total revenue 12,191 12,475 35,821 29,771 Operating expenses: Cost of testing 3,156 2,604 9,224 8,228 Cost of product 2,053 3,355 6,558 6,411 Research and development 2,959 2,930 9,360 9,231 Sales and marketing 3,255 3,451 9,747 8,544 General and administrative 4,038 5,180 14,672 16,250 Goodwill impairment – – 1,958 – Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration 594 (112 ) 309 (422 ) Total operating expenses 16,055 17,408 51,828 48,242 Loss from operations (3,864 ) (4,933 ) (16,007 ) (18,471 ) Interest expense (1,685 ) (568 ) (4,166 ) (1,351 ) Other expense, net (317 ) (133 ) (1,191 ) (3,334 ) Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability (8,599 ) 1,386 (3,404 ) (1,779 ) Loss before income taxes (14,465 ) (4,248 ) (24,768 ) (24,935 ) Income tax benefit 178 449 837 888 Net loss (14,287 ) (3,799 ) (23,931 ) (24,047 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (19 ) (35 ) (133 ) (58 ) Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. $ (14,268 ) $ (3,764 ) $ (23,798 ) $ (23,989 ) Net loss per share attributable to CareDx, Inc.: Basic $ (0.63 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (1.61 ) Diluted $ (0.63 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (1.61 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share

attributable to CareDx, Inc.: Basic 22,526,615 19,098,626 21,765,292 14,894,218 Diluted 22,526,615 19,481,424 21,765,292 14,894,218

CareDx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 (1) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,976 $ 17,258 Accounts receivable 3,270 2,768 Inventory 6,170 5,461 Prepaid and other assets 1,530 1,186 Total current assets 16,946 26,673 Property and equipment, net 2,281 2,931 Intangible assets, net 34,307 33,124 Goodwill 12,005 13,839 Restricted cash 9,554 143 Other assets – 20 Total assets $ 75,093 $ 76,730 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,396 $ 3,065 Accrued payroll liabilities 4,453 3,851 Accrued and other liabilities 3,895 5,320 Accrued royalties 294 263 Deferred revenue 39 42 Deferred purchase consideration 2,514 5,445 Derivative liability 1,370 – Current debt 15,000 22,846 Total current liabilities 30,961 40,832 Deferred rent, net of current portion 1,018 1,301 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 740 759 Deferred tax liability 5,950 6,057 Deferred purchase consideration, net of current portion 2,880 – Long-term debt, net of current portion 21,174 1,098 Contingent consideration 801 492 Common stock warrant liability 10,431 5,208 Other liabilities 1,313 1,222 Total liabilities 75,268 56,969 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 23 21 Additional paid-in capital 238,215 235,673 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,198 ) (3,659 ) Accumulated deficit (236,351 ) (212,553 ) Total CareDx, Inc. stockholders’ equity (deficit) (311 ) 19,482 Noncontrolling interest 136 279 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (175 ) 19,761 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 75,093 $ 76,730 (1) The condensed balance sheets at December 31, 2016 have been derived from audited financial statements.