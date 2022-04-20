CareDx Showcases Leadership with Over 25 Oral Presentations and Posters at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation Meeting

Data Highlights Clinical Utility of CareDx Solutions, Including Findings from Surveillance HeartCare Outcomes Registry (SHORE) Demonstrating Power of Multimodality Assessment for More Precise Interventions

CareDx Symposia Feature Latest Advancements Including XenoSure and XenoMap

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced a leading presence at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions, with over 25 oral presentations and posters covering the latest innovations in heart and lung transplant surveillance and two symposia. ISHLT 2022 takes place on April 27-30 in Boston, Massachusetts.

CareDx showcases its leadership in heart and lung transplant patient care with a significant body of evidence highlighting the value of its diagnostic tools for heart and lung transplant recipients. Notably, oral presentations covering interim findings from the SHORE (Surveillance HeartCare Outcomes Registry) observational study will be presented, highlighting the value of multimodality assessment of heart transplant health for assessing the risk of rejection and de novo donor-specific antibodies (dnDSA). Additionally, CareDx symposia will spotlight leaders in the field delivering cutting-edge content using multimodality solutions, HeartCare, AlloMap® gene-expression profiling, and AlloSure® donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA).

“CareDx is proud of its history of innovation in cardiothoracic transplantation, with many firsts, from multimodality molecular assessment of allograft health, to donor-derived cell-free DNA for lung transplantation, to recently introducing, XenoSure™ and XenoMap™, for investigational use in xenotransplantation research,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “It’s extremely rewarding to have another remarkable presence at this year’s ISHLT meeting with extensive data elucidating the clinical value of integrating CareDx solutions and multimodality assessments into clinical practice.”

“The initial findings from the SHORE study build upon a growing literature that supports non-invasive surveillance of heart transplant patients with AlloSure donor-derived cell-free DNA and AlloMap gene-expression profiling. These studies provide a more comprehensive assessment of the health of the transplanted heart, which will hopefully lead to better outcomes for our patients through more tailored management strategies and earlier detection of graft injury,” said Dr. Jeffrey Teuteberg, MD, Cardiologist, and Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford Health Care. “Multimodality surveillance using both dd-cfDNA and gene-expression profiling may prove to be a better marker of immune quiescence or activation than endomyocardial biopsy (EMB) and questioning the place of the EMB as the gold standard for cardiac allograft monitoring.”

CareDx Lunch Symposia:

Changing the Paradigm of Heart Transplant Surveillance with HeartCare, Wednesday, April 27, 12–1 PM EDT

Advancing Care in Lung Transplantation: The Past, the Present and the Future, Thursday, April 28, 12:15–1:15 PM EDT

For more detailed agendas for the lunch symposia, please follow this link.

The following heart and lung transplant data will be presented:

Title Author/Presenter Type Heart Transplant Beyond the Surface: Non-Invasive Diagnostics for Rejection Surveillance Dr. Shelley Hall Symposium Putting It All Together: Integrating Approaches for Rejection Assessment Dr. Eugene DePasquale Symposium Low AlloSure® In HeartCare® Associated With Low Risk of Significant Allograft Rejection: An Analysis Of SHORE Dr. Ju Kim Oral Presentation Should We Be Comforted By A “Negative” Endomyocardial Biopsy? Risk Of Future Events With Donor-Derived Cell Free DNA In The Setting Of Histologic Quiescence Dr. Jeffrey Teuteberg Oral Presentation Prognostic Implications And Characteristics Of Low dd-cfDNA Results In Heart Transplant Patients With Biopsy Proven Rejection Dr. Roopa Rao Oral Presentation Impact on Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) of Procurement Using Paragonix Sherpapak™ (SP) Cardiac Transport System vs. Ice Transportation Dr. Johanna van Zyl Oral Presentation Relationship of Non-Invasive Detection of Allograft Rejection and Injury (Donor-Derived Cell Free DNA and Gene Expression Profiling) and Tissue-Based Molecular Microscopic Diagnosis After Heart Transplantation Dr. Dae Hyun Lee Oral Presentation The Gut Microbiome as a Marker of Early Cardiac Allograft Injury Dr. Mark Dela Cruz Oral Presentation Hepatitis C Donors Are Not Associated With Higher Rates Of Rejection After Cardiac Transplantation Dr. Assi Milwidsky Oral Presentation Effect Of CMV Viremia On HeartCare Dr. Nir Uriel Oral Presentation Using Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA for Assessment of Myocardial Injury in Heart Transplant Recipients After SARS-CoV2 Infection Dr. Megan Kamath Oral Presentation Effect Of COVID-19 Infection On HeartCare, Data From The SHORE Multicenter Registry Dr. Megan Kamath Mini-Oral Presentation Artificial Intelligence 12 Lead ECG Based Heart Age Estimation and 1-year Outcomes After Heart Transplantation Dr. Jose Ruiz Morales Poster Variability in Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Levels Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Transplant Recipients Dr. Megan Kamath Poster Impact Of Donor Characteristics On AlloSure Scores Dr. Amit Alam Poster Use of Donor Derived Cell Free DNA for Long Term Rejection Surveillance in OHT Recipients Dr. Swethika Sundaravel Poster Early Use of Donor Derived Cell-Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) in Heart Transplantation Dr. Daniel Miklin Poster Prevalence of Clinical Events Following High Donor Derived Cell Free DNA in the Absence of Rejection in Heart Transplant Recipients Dr. Andrew Kao Poster Is Absolute Change In AlloMap More Informative Than Absolute Value? Dr. Sean Pinney Poster Donor Specific Allo-Antibody is Significantly Associated With Variability in Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Scores in Adult Heart Transplant Recipients Dr. Michelle Hickey Poster Don’t Take Another Piece of My Heart: Substantial Reduction in Biopsies with Initiation of Non-Invasive Rejection Surveillance at One Month Post-Transplant Dr. Erik Henricksen Poster Utility of AlloMap® Scores in Younger Pediatric Heart Transplant Recipients Dr. Laura D’Addese Poster Lung Transplant Performance of Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) for Discriminating Acute Lung Allograft Injury in a Multicenter Cohort Dr. Jamie Todd Oral Presentation Higher Levels of Donor Derived Cell Free DNA are Associated with Acute Cellular Rejection but Not with Severe PGD after Lung Transplantation Dr. Kentaro Noda Oral Presentation Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Plus Tissue Gene Expression Profiling of Lung Allograft Injury Dr. Mena Botros Oral Presentation Bronchoalveolar Lavage Fluid (BALF) as a Compartment for Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) Assessment in Lung Recipients Dr. Jamie Todd Mini-Oral Presentation dd-cfDNA levels are independent of Allograft Longevity inStable lung Recipients Dr. Anil Trindade Mini-Oral presentation Longitudinal Monitoring of Donor Derived Cell Free DNA in Lung Transplant Recipients Dr. Alice L. Gray Poster

