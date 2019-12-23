CareDx Supports Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Kidney Transplant Patients

Breaking News
Congress introduces a bill to extend Medicare coverage of immunosuppressive medications for kidney transplant recipients

BRISBANE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, applauds Congress on the introduction of bipartisan legislation in the House of Representatives that would extend Medicare coverage of immunosuppressive medications for kidney transplant recipients.

The Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act (H.R. 5534) was introduced today in the House by Reps. Ron Kind (R-WI) and Michael Burgess, M.D. (R-TX). This bill will allow kidney transplant recipients to maintain Medicare Part B coverage for immunosuppressive medications beyond the current three-year limit, extending coverage for the lifetime of the transplanted kidney.

“The current Medicare reimbursement system for kidney patients’ post-transplant care makes no sense morally or financially. Despite the ‘Immuno Bill’ being introduced repeatedly for nearly two decades, Congress has yet to make the necessary changes,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “Now that Congress, the community, and the administration are all aligned, it’s time to make sure this bill gets to the President’s desk for his signature. We look forward to working with congressional champions to make sure Medicare patients gifted with a kidney transplant never have to worry about rejection due to the inability to afford the necessary medications.”

CareDx is proud to support members of the kidney and transplant community who have been pushing for this monumental change for nearly two decades, including the American Association of Kidney Patients, the American Society of Nephrology, the American Society of Transplantation, the American Society of Transplant Surgeons, the National Kidney Foundation, and Transplant Recipients International Organization—among many others—and will continue its work to support efforts to pass this long-awaited policy change.

In line with its mission of improving the lives of organ transplant patients, CareDx has sponsored the Honor the Gift campaign—a national, patient-centered, grassroots movement promoted by a coalition of kidney and transplant organizations to advocate for the extension of immunosuppression medication coverage for kidney transplant patients. Learn more about the Honor the Gift at HonorTheGift.org.

Reps. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Jason Smith (R-MO), Donald McEachin (D-VA), and Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA) joined Burgess and Kind in the House of Representatives as original co-sponsors of the legislation.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

