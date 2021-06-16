Breaking News
CareDx to Participate in Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the Company plans to participate in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference.

CareDx’s management will be participating in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:40 a.m Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:
CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-610-7010
[email protected]

