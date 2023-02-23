Emma Hayes Emma Hayes – 2023 Women’s Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List Honoree

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is pleased to announce that Chief Culture Officer Emma Hayes has been named to the “2023 Women’s Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List” by Career Mastered Magazine.

The List features the nation’s leading change makers in diversity and inclusion, women who embody this year’s theme: “IMPACT: I’m Still Standing.” The accolade recognizes the extraordinary achievements of women who are making an impactful difference in the world after the global pandemic forced so many people to reassess the way they work and live. Each honoree is a respected leader in her field with an inspiring story of challenge, triumph, and positive impact fueled by a commitment to creating an inclusive work environment.

In her role as SECU’s chief culture officer, Hayes oversees the Credit Union’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives; employee engagement; and leadership, learning, and organizational development. She also serves as the chief diversity officer for the African American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC), leading a team of diverse professionals who focus on shaping cultural competence, promoting more diverse practices, and encouraging inclusive policies.

“There are so many women in various industries who are deserving of this recognition, and who are a testament to the success and expertise we as women bring to work each day. I am honored to be included within such an inspiring, dynamic group of women dedicated to embracing meaningful and impactful change in the marketplace,” said Hayes. “Being recognized for the efforts I’ve led has encouraged me to reach even higher to accomplish my goals, which in turn, will directly benefit those around me.”

Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker, Career Mastered Magazine CEO and publisher, shared her sentiments. “We assembled an elite group of women for their leadership commitment to diversity and inclusion and remarkable impact in our world.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $51 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

