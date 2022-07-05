Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) Partners with Bimbo Bakeries USA for its 2022 Summer Job Training Programs

NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) is pleased to announce its partnership with Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. to fund four of C-CAP’s summer job training programs. This partnership will support hundreds of high school students in Los Angeles, CA, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, PA, and New York, NY who are interested in pursuing a job in the culinary industry.

C-CAP’s summer job training programs equip students with a variety of skills and a comprehensive understanding of the industry. These full-time programs provide culinary, baking and hospitality training as well as workplace training. Students learn about resumé writing, interview and communication skills, workplace management and other skills necessary to enter into a job. Those who successfully complete their summer job training program could be referred for a paid summer culinary internship.

As part of the summer job training program, C-CAP students recently toured Bimbo Bakeries USA bakeries in Montebello, CA and Greenwich CT to experience the commercial baking process in action.

“We are proud to partner with C-CAP to grow the next generation of culinary professionals though its renowned jobs training program,” said Nikki Lang, Head of Diversity, Equity & Belonging at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “As the largest commercial bakery in the United States, we are dedicated to nourishing a better world by supporting educational opportunities, like C-CAP, that promote equity and inclusion.

“Partnering with Bimbo Bakeries USA is a win-win for C-CAP,” said C-CAP’s Executive Director Tanya Steel. “Our students learn critical skills, get access to food world luminaries including some Grupo Bimbo associates, which will serve as inspiration and networking opportunities. This global and ethical food company is leading the way to support the future food stars who will drive what we eat in the years to come.”

About C-CAP

Long co-chaired by chef Marcus Samuelsson, Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) is an education and workforce development nonprofit that provides underserved teens a pathway to success through scholarships, apprenticeships, and jobs in the food sector.

Annually, C-CAP provides culinary, job and life skills to over 20,000 middle-and-high school students in nine cities/regions across the United States: New York City, Newark, Philadelphia, Camden, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Maryland and Arizona, including seven Navajo Reservation schools.

This 32-year-old nonprofit founded by Richard Grausman strives to help further food and social justice, as well as equity and inclusion by providing tools for job success. Starting in middle schools, we provide culinary-and-wellness curriculum, and in high schools also provide an integrated approach to employment in the food sector via internships/apprenticeships, job shadows, mentorship, work opportunities, college and career advising, and higher-education scholarships, along with product and food donations.

The success of our alumni—from winery CEOs to chef-owner restaurateurs—is proof of our methodology. To date, we have worked with 350,000 students and awarded $66 million in scholarships. C-CAP has transformed thousands of lives in a meaningful way. The urgency to help these diverse communities has never been more critical. For more information, go to https://ccapinc.org.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®. Entenmann’s®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas’®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is a leader in the global bakery industry. With more than 135 thousand associates, in 2019 it reported 15 billion dollars in sales. The Group has 197 production plants and about 1,700 Sales Centers strategically located in 33 countries around the world, across 4 continents. It produces more than 13 thousand items under more than 100 prestigious and recognized umbrella brands in categories such as sliced bread, buns and toast. It also has a broad distribution network in the countries where it is present and one of the largest in the Americas. In 2020, for the fourth consecutive year, Grupo Bimbo was the only Mexican company recognized as one of the 135 most ethical companies in the world according to the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2020, a list prepared by The Ethisphere Institute. Grupo Bimbo is listed in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) as BIMBO. For more information about Grupo Bimbo, visit: www.grupobimbo.com. Look for us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/GrupoBimbo and Twitter: @Grupo_Bimbo.

