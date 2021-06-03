Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CareerStaff Unlimited Awarded Healthcare Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

CareerStaff Unlimited Awarded Healthcare Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

DALLAS, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareerStaff Unlimited, a leading provider of workforce solutions and contract positions for healthcare professionals seeking travel and per diem employment, today announced that it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Healthcare Staffing Services Certification. Companies that receive this certification demonstrate continuous compliance with performance standards in connecting clients with talented healthcare professionals while ensuring the delivery of safe and exceptional patient care.

“Healthcare Staffing Services Certification recognizes healthcare staffing firms committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend CareerStaff for using certification to strengthen its program structure and management framework, as well as to enhance its staff recruitment and development processes.” 

CareerStaff underwent a rigorous, unannounced virtual review where a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including leadership, human resources, information management, and performance management & improvement. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“We are honored to receive The Joint Commission’s Healthcare Staffing Services Certification,” says Josh Bellus, COO of CareerStaff Unlimited. ”This validates our mission to connect our clients with talented healthcare professionals ensuring the delivery of exceptional patient care. Our healthcare workforce solutions help clients meet their workforce objectives with quality standards top of mind and this certification reaffirms that.”

A critical aspect of The Joint Commission’s philosophy is performance measurement and improvement. The Joint Commission expects staffing firms to continuously monitor key quality indicators and take steps to strive for improvement. This aligns perfectly with CareerStaff’s core values as the Company strives to provide the best candidate and client experience.

For more information about the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Healthcare Staffing Services Certification, please visit The Joint Commission website. 

About CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC:
CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC is a leader in the delivery of workforce solutions and staffing services for the healthcare industry. Our mission is to connect our clients with talented healthcare professionals ensuring the delivery of exceptional patient care. We serve our mission by leveraging a national network 25+ offices throughout the United States. CareerStaff’s services include travel and per diem employment opportunities for nurses, therapists and pharmacists. Additionally, CareerStaff provides Managed Service Programs to hundreds of healthcare facilities nationally. By offering unparalleled customer service, unique placement opportunities, top pay and benefits and employment that meets the lifestyle requirements of our clinicians, CareerStaff attracts high quality clinicians who transition well to new environments and rapidly assimilate into facility teams.

To learn more about CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC, visit www.careerstaff.com or contact Amanda Schweikhard at 972-942-4452.

CareerStaff Contact:        
Amanda Schweikhard
Phone: 972-942-2730

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.