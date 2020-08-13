Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Careerstaff Unlimited Certified as ‘Great Place to Work’ for the Third Consecutive Year

Careerstaff Unlimited Certified as ‘Great Place to Work’ for the Third Consecutive Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareerStaff Unlimited (CareerStaff), a leader in the delivery of workforce solutions and staffing services for the healthcare industry, is thrilled to announce that it has been certified a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year. Ninety percent of respondents said CareerStaff is a great place to work, an improvement from 88% the previous year. The Great Place to Work® series is based on extensive employee feedback, including a survey on overall workplace culture. The survey was completed by 93% of CareerStaff employees.

“Receiving this certification is due to the exceptionally talented individuals that we hire,” says Josh Bellus, President of CareerStaff. “We train our team members thoroughly and continuously provide them with ongoing professional development. By starting with top-grade talent and perpetually investing in their professional success, our employees are a significant differentiator for the company.”

Employees highly regard the CareerStaff’s overall culture, management and people as well as positively noting the following:

  • 90% of employees at CareerStaff Unlimited say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.
  • 96% of people here are given a lot of responsibility.
  • 96% say when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.
  • 95% say people care about each other here.
  • 93% say that management is competent at running the business.
  • 93% say I am able to take time off from work when I think it’s necessary.

This certification comes amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has upended daily life and business operations throughout the country. CareerStaff is among other great organizations that are leading the way amid the pandemic, demonstrating care for their employees, their clients and their clinicians during this difficult time.

To learn more about CareerStaff’s ratings, please visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7008365.

If you are looking for a healthcare position or to fill your staffing needs, please visit www.careerstaff.com.

About CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC:
CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC is a leader in the delivery of workforce solutions and staffing services for the healthcare industry. Our mission is to connect our clients with talented healthcare professionals ensuring the delivery of exceptional patient care. We serve our mission by leveraging a national network 25+ offices throughout the United States. CareerStaff’s services include local, travel and per diem employment opportunities for nurses, therapists and pharmacists. Additionally, CareerStaff provides Managed Service Programs to hundreds of healthcare facilities nationally. By offering unparalleled customer service, unique placement opportunities, top pay and benefits and employment that meets the lifestyle requirements of our clinicians, CareerStaff attracts high quality clinicians who transition well to new environments and rapidly assimilate into facility teams.

To learn more about CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC, visit www.careerstaff.com or contact Amanda Schweikhard at 972-942-4452.

CareerStaff Contact:  
Name Amanda Schweikhard
Phone# 972-942-2730

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.