Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / careMESH introduces TRANSITIONS service line to transform care team collaboration

careMESH introduces TRANSITIONS service line to transform care team collaboration

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Hospitals keep referring providers informed about patient treatment with automated updates and integrated messaging.

A Quote from a careMESH TRANSITIONS Customer in the TGH Heart & Vascular Institute

A Quote from a careMESH TRANSITIONS Customer in the TGH Heart & Vascular Institute

careMESH TRANSITIONS, managed through the Program Hub and integrated with the EHR, is a complete patient workflow management system with fully integrated communications capabilities that support administrative teams and clinical specialists while improving referring physician relations and keeping them informed through each step of the patient care journey.

careMESH TRANSITIONS, managed through the Program Hub and integrated with the EHR, is a complete patient workflow management system with fully integrated communications capabilities that support administrative teams and clinical specialists while improving referring physician relations and keeping them informed through each step of the patient care journey.

Reston, Virginia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — careMESH, a healthcare communications platform that allows hospitals, physician practices, and other organizations to share patient information with any provider in the United States, today announced a new service line, careMESH TRANSITIONS. Developed in conjunction with hospital clinical and administrative teams, TRANSITIONS manages, streamlines, and automates entire referral workflows—from receipt to discharge—and is interoperable with EHRs through standards-based HL7® FHIR® APIs.

First implemented in April 2021 at the Tampa General Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute, TRANSITIONS is a highly configurable patient workflow management system that includes integrated communications to update the entire care team as patients progress through treatment.  It supports the diverse workflows that different clinical programs require, from routine procedures such as valve replacements to complex interventions such as organ transplants.

Using careMESH TRANSITIONS, clinical programs capture all referrals into a single, customizable dashboard. The Program Manager Hub guides users through a wide range of tasks to easily request patient records, track authorizations, order tests, and schedule procedures while keeping the referring provider and entire care team informed of progress. This comprehensive approach allows specialty groups, surgical centers, referral departments, transitional care managers, and others to:

  • Maintain visibility on current patient status and ongoing progress.
  • Reduce time to procedure by improving handoffs between multidisciplinary teams.
  • Automate communication and improve collaboration with external providers.
  • Monitor real-time program analytics to identify and remove process bottlenecks.
  • Streamline the patient experience by improving throughput.

“Before careMESH, our team was utilizing spreadsheets and a cumbersome, manual process to enter all of the patient information. The team would hand off patients in the workflow with physical patient folders. Our program kept growing, the patient volume kept growing, and we outgrew that manual process,” said Kathryn Kastner, Center Manager for Interventional Cardiology within the Heart & Vascular Institute, in a recent interview. “careMESH provides a one-stop-shop for our team to manage all inbound referrals. It provides clear visibility on where patients are in our process. Workflow assignments for each person mean that when one team member is finished working with a patient, the next team member knows it is their turn to complete their tasks. careMESH makes it very transparent and simple.”

“TRANSITIONS builds on our core strengths of communicating with and sharing patient information with any provider nationwide,” commented Dr. Peter S. Tippett, careMESH Founder and CEO. “It takes away the manual administrative burden so our customers, such as the Heart & Vascular Institute, can better manage patient referrals, co-manage patients with partner facilities, and ensure a smooth transition home for even the most complex patients.”

About careMESH

careMESH is a healthcare communications platform that connects the care continuum so that any provider working with any electronic health record can instantly communicate and collaborate with any other. careMESH cloud-based services allow hospitals and health systems, public health agencies, physician groups, and others to communicate about patients, maintain complete control over when and where information is shared, and rapidly reduce reliance on outdated tools such as fax and phone calls. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

 # # #

Attachments

  • Kathryn Kaster TGH Customer Quote_Sept 9 2021
  • careMESH TRANSITIONS Program Hub_Sept 9 2021 
CONTACT: Catherine Thomas
careMESH Inc.
703-691-6128, ext 3
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.