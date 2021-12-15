CareOregon Names New Chief Strategy Officer, Doubling Down on Vision to Deliver on Equity and Quality in Community and Individual Health

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CareOregon announced that Nora Leibowitz is joining its senior leadership team as the organization’s Chief Strategy Officer. She brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare policy, with a special focus on Medicaid program design, operational improvement, and stakeholder engagement.

“As the state’s largest provider of Oregon Health Plan services, the work that we do at CareOregon impacts more than just our members, it impacts whole communities,” said Eric C. Hunter, CareOregon CEO. “That’s why having a visionary Chief Strategy Officer who is grounded in the reality of what healthcare needs are not just here, but across the country, is so valuable. Adding Nora to our Executive leadership team is a win for CareOregon and those we serve.”

Nora brings experience working on issues that span the breadth of healthcare reform in Oregon, from managing Medicaid rates development to advising the Oregon Health Authority on health policy issues. Most recently, she served as a Principal consultant at Health Management Associates where she led strategic planning, market analysis, program development and evaluation for insurance carriers, state governments, provider organizations and community-based organizations in Oregon and nationally.

“Having supported Medicaid programs and plans across the country, my respect for the Oregon model is deeper than ever,” said Nora Leibowitz, CareOregon Chief Strategy Officer. “I have found myself using CareOregon as an example of what can be done, and I am so excited to have the opportunity to help the organization continue to lead the way – to improve health outcomes and access to quality, equitable care for our members.”

As Chief Strategy Officer, Nora will lead strategic planning for CareOregon, and oversee legal affairs and contracting. In this capacity, she will help inform business planning efforts across all seven lines of business, including our two coordinated care organizations (Jackson Care Connect and Columbia Pacific CCO), health plan services in the Portland metro area, our tribal care coordination program, dental plan, Medicare Advantage plan, and in-home palliative care and primary care services.

“Having Nora at the helm of our external strategic planning efforts will help us deliver on our mission to inspire and partner to create quality and equity in individual and community health,” said Hunter.

In addition to her hands on experience driving healthcare transformation, Nora completed her Masters degree in Public Policy at the University of Chicago, where she also received a Certificate in Health Administration & Policy. She completed her Bachelors of Arts at Reed College.

About CareOregon

For more than 25 years, CareOregon has offered health services and community benefit programs to Oregon Health Plan members. Today, we support the needs of more than 500,000 Oregonians through three coordinated care organizations, a Medicare Advantage plan, a Tribal Care Coordination program, a dental care organization, and in-home medical care with Housecall Providers. CareOregon members have access to integrated physical, dental and mental health care, and substance use treatment. We believe that good health requires more than clinics and hospitals, so we also connect members to housing, fresh food, education and transportation services. CareOregon is a mission-driven, community-based nonprofit with offices in Portland, Medford and Seaside, Oregon.

