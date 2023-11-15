Partnership with CarePortal expands network across nation and helps prevent unnecessary entry into the foster care system.

Dayton, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareSource, a nationally recognized health care leader, announced today its $1.5 million partnership with CarePortal, a digital platform that connects local government agencies, schools, pregnancy centers and more with churches, businesses and individuals who are willing to help meet the needs of vulnerable children and their families.

As a result of this partnership, more organizations will be able to access and use CarePortal to unite their efforts and consolidate resources that are needed to generate healthy outcomes for vulnerable children and families, in real-time.

“Thanks to CareSource, we are able to implement and expand the reach and effectiveness of our network across the country,” said Adrien Lewis, founder and president of CarePortal. “An investment of this nature is unprecedented in terms of scale and impact. As a result, we will be able to provide services and resources to thousands of families and prevent vulnerable children from unnecessarily entering the foster care system.”

As the exclusive managed care partner of CarePortal, CareSource will cover licensing fees and other costs associated with becoming a CarePortal implementing partner. At the heart of this partnership is the joint commitment to removing the systematic barriers to improving child welfare by facilitating and enhancing connection among CarePortal’s robust network.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with CarePortal to provide preventative solutions that create meaningful change for families,” said Bobby Cagle, executive director of child welfare at CareSource. “As a managed care organization, we will be more connected with in-state experts and stakeholders to help support the needs of families and prevent Adverse Childhood Experiences that often lead to children entering the foster care system.”

By partnering with CarePortal, CareSource will be able to evaluate families’ circumstances– such as environment and personal dynamics — and correspondingly offer support before a potential crisis occurs.

CareSource has a long-standing history of providing proactive community-based services that help members prosper and thrive. The shared mission-driven partnership with CarePortal will serve the nation’s most vulnerable populations with a community network of resources and combined goodwill at a grassroots level.

“Through CarePortal, we are able to mobilize the local community to take action and fulfill the urgent needs that that range from providing a baby swing to soothe a substance-addicted newborn to finding twin beds for boys whose grandfather just received custody and much more,” said Mr. Lewis. “These real-time needs are always vetted through our requesting agency partners and often lead to meaningful, lasting connections in the community. I’m excited to see our network grow thanks to our CareSource partnership.”

About CarePortal

CarePortal is connecting technology that drives action for local children and families in crisis. The innovative platform connects child-serving professionals who vet and submit urgent needs on behalf of the vulnerable clients they serve with local churches and community members who respond to those needs in real-time. Since its launch in 2015 by its parent company, The Global Orphan Project, CarePortal has empowered local communities to serve nearly a quarter of a million children all over North America. Churches, businesses, and individuals can join CarePortal to discover and respond to the needs of children and families in their community by visiting CarePortal.org.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million enrollees. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more, visit caresource.com, follow @caresource on X, formally known as Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

