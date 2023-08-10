Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced Thursday they are proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at CareSource. This year, 88% of employees said CareSource is a great place to work – 31 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that CareSource stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Lewis -Kulin emphasized that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.

“To be recognized as a Great Place To Work for the second year in a row is such fantastic news,” said Jennifer Dougherty, chief human resources officer at CareSource. “With this survey we saw strong numbers, and it’s wonderful to see so many of our employees invested in CareSource’s culture conversation. This is truly a testament to all our employees who live our mission and contribute to a caring, inclusive and welcoming employee experience.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Joseph Kelley CareSource 5135098466 joseph.kelley@caresource.com